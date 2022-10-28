The Future of Title

From real estate, mortgage and fintech — everyone is interested in title. This session will cover consolidation and M&A trends and what the title business will look like in the next year, including the potential of blockchain to transform title.

Watch the full session below. To go back to the full HousingWire Annual 2022 on demand page, go here.

Panelist:

Pat Stone, Chairman & CEO, Williston Financial Group

Heather Siegel, Account Director, Qualia

Marcus Hunt, Co-Founder & Attorney, South Oak Title and Title Success Solutions

Rachel Luna, Agency Development Manager, Patriot Title Co.

Sponsored by: