Regulatory Super Session

This super session will cover the latest directives on the biggest housing issues that you need to be aware of, including fair housing, appraisal bias, redlining, RESPA, and other issues. Experts will provide the insights you need to be prepared for when it comes to what’s happening next in housing.

Fair housing Appraisal bias The most active regulators Rule making or enforcement

Panelist:

Faith Schwartz, CEO and Founder, Housing Finance Strategies

Julienne Joseph, Deputy Assistant, Secretary U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s, Federal Housing Administration

Alexia Smokler, Director, Fair Housing Policy & Programs, National Association of REALTORS

Jessica Russell, Senior Program Manager, Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection

