Mortgage

Regulatory Super Session

This super session will cover the latest directives on the biggest housing issues that you need to be aware of, including fair housing, appraisal bias, redlining, RESPA, and other issues. Experts will provide the insights you need to be prepared for when it comes to what’s happening next in housing.

  1. Fair housing Appraisal bias
  2. The most active regulators
  3. Rule making or enforcement

Watch the full session below. To go back to the full HousingWire Annual 2022 on demand page, go here.

Panelist:

  • Faith Schwartz, CEO and Founder, Housing Finance Strategies
  • Julienne Joseph, Deputy Assistant, Secretary U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s, Federal Housing Administration
  • Alexia Smokler, Director, Fair Housing Policy & Programs, National Association of REALTORS
  • Jessica Russell, Senior Program Manager, Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection

Sponsored by:

ribbon Logo
Snapdocs_Logo_CMYK

