Here are the 2020 HW Insiders

Housing's top 50 operational all stars

2020 HW Insiders

Operations have become increasingly important in today’s environment, and some companies have even offered sign-on bonuses for these roles as the need for them heightens. Many of the 2020 HW Insiders are from these operations roles, and their talent was put to the test during unprecedented times.

And these operations superstars guided their companies through it with ease – from moving workforces remote to creating new digital elements in a time of social distancing. This year’s 50 Insiders represent the unsung heroes of their companies, the team that, behind the scenes, kept everything on track. 

For this week only, HW+ members get a sneak peak at the 2020 HW Insiders. The full profiles will be available Sept. 1, 2020.

