2020 HW Insider: Mari Denton

LBA Ware Director of Client Success

Mari Denton

Since Mari Denton was hired, the client roster for CompenSafe, LBA Ware’s flagship incentive compensation management platform, has nearly doubled.

This growth is attributable not just to the sales team, but also to Denton’s team for maintaining consistently high customer satisfaction and retention. Thanks to Denton’s management savvy, LBA Ware has only needed to bring on one new software implementation consultant while simultaneously reducing help desk tickets by 70%. Denton also launched a feedback program to help understand clients’ pain points. A top finding of this program was that clients craved more training opportunities. To alleviate this pain point, Denton launched CompenSafe University, a two-day training program that helps participants and their lender employers derive maximum value from CompenSafe. Denton ingeniously created a CSU certification that empowers participants with a marketable professional skill and positions them as subject matter experts within their organizations.

