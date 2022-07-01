HW Media
How reverse mortgages could improve financial stability for older homeowners
HousingWire Magazine: July 2022
Webinar: Mortgage Pipeline Hedging Strategies in a Volatile Market
Sarah Wheeler shares a look behind the scenes of the HousingWire newsroom 🎙
Awards

Announcing the 2022 Marketing Leaders!

These 50 honorees make up the best and brightest minds in marketing within housing

Connecting with clients and consumers has never been an easy task, and today’s market has been no exception. On the heels of a global COVID -19 pandemic that keeps rearing its head, the housing economy is now faced with rising rates and dismal inventory. Tasked with an endless list of functions, this year’s 2022 Marketing Leaders did it all despite market turmoil. Phoning it in is not an option for this list of leaders who are constantly coming up with bold ideas that help push their teams to think big and drive their organizations forward in housing.

This year’s list includes 50 examples of marketing leaders who have used their creativity, agility and leadership skills to continuously grow and strengthen their brands. Take a look at the full list of winners below.

Name Job Title Company Name
A. Bradley Nelson CMO Sotheby’s International Realty
Alan Parris VP, Marketing & Growth Maxwell Financial Labs
Alisha Burdette CMO Mark Spain Real Estate
Amy Moses Vice President, Marketing & Communications EscrowTab
Annette Ochoa VP, Marketing Truework
Ashley Honoré Smith SVP, Brand Marketing & Strategic Communications Finance of America Reverse
Bev Thorne CMO Sprout Mortgage
Bijoy John SVP, Marketing Newrez
Brad Sivert Head of Proptech Tavant
Casey Hurbis CMO Rocket Companies
Cheryl Hayes SVP, Marketing Director PrimeLending
Christina Panos CMO The Corcoran Group
Christy Mindell EVP Marketing Champions Funding
Cory Vasquez CMO Realty ONE Group
David Arnett CMO Cherry Creek Mortgage
David Marine CMO Coldwell Banker
Dawn Perry SVP, Strategic Cross-Brand Marketing Realogy
Eric Kushner VP, Marketing Amrock
Eric Zhou VP, Brand Strategy First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation
Erika Martin Senior Director of Marketing Enact Mortgage Insurance
Haley Parker Area Business Development Manager Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation
James Duncan Director of Marketing Thrive Mortgage
James Polinori CMO Geneva Financial
Jennifer Leonard VP, Brand Strategy Association of Independent Mortgage Experts
Jessica Swink VP, Digital and Brand Experience Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group
Jon Day VP, Product Marketing OJO Labs
Kara Banosian CMO Stavvy
Kara Taylor EVP, Marketing ATTOM
Kate Schillace Chief Creative Officer The Agency
Katherine Campbell Chief Digital Officer Assurance Financial
Katie Goldberg VP, Marketing HouseCanary
Lauren Miller VP, Marketing United Wholesale Mortgage
Megan Martin EVP, Marketing Mortgage Cadence
Melissa McGrath Klusmeyer First Vice President, Marketing, Retail Lending AmeriHome Mortgage
Melissa Wright Chief Sales and Marketing Officer American Pacific Mortgage
Michele Weber Director of Marketing Wolters Kluwer
Mike Darne VP, Marketing CreditXpert
Mikhail Gaushkin CMO Auction.com
Natasha Patla CMO @properties and Christie’s International Real Estate
Paul Juedes VP, Marketing eXp Realty
Phil DeGisi Chief Product and Marketing Officer, Co-founder Orchard
Rich Smith Chief Marketing Officer Home Loans PenFed Credit Union
Richard Grieser VP, Marketing Sales Boomerang
Shannon Williams SVP, Sales and Marketing BoomTown
Stephanie McCarty Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Taylor Morrison
Steve James SVP, CMO Fannie Mae
Steven Winokur CMO Angel Oak Lending
Susan Hallock CMO Pennymac
Vashti Brotherhood President Incenter Marketing
Wendy Forsythe Chief Strategy Officer Fathom Holdings

