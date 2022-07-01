Announcing the 2022 Marketing Leaders!

Connecting with clients and consumers has never been an easy task, and today’s market has been no exception. On the heels of a global COVID -19 pandemic that keeps rearing its head, the housing economy is now faced with rising rates and dismal inventory. Tasked with an endless list of functions, this year’s 2022 Marketing Leaders did it all despite market turmoil. Phoning it in is not an option for this list of leaders who are constantly coming up with bold ideas that help push their teams to think big and drive their organizations forward in housing.
This year’s list includes 50 examples of marketing leaders who have used their creativity, agility and leadership skills to continuously grow and strengthen their brands. Take a look at the full list of winners below.
|Name
|Job Title
|Company Name
|A. Bradley Nelson
|CMO
|Sotheby’s International Realty
|Alan Parris
|VP, Marketing & Growth
|Maxwell Financial Labs
|Alisha Burdette
|CMO
|Mark Spain Real Estate
|Amy Moses
|Vice President, Marketing & Communications
|EscrowTab
|Annette Ochoa
|VP, Marketing
|Truework
|Ashley Honoré Smith
|SVP, Brand Marketing & Strategic Communications
|Finance of America Reverse
|Bev Thorne
|CMO
|Sprout Mortgage
|Bijoy John
|SVP, Marketing
|Newrez
|Brad Sivert
|Head of Proptech
|Tavant
|Casey Hurbis
|CMO
|Rocket Companies
|Cheryl Hayes
|SVP, Marketing Director
|PrimeLending
|Christina Panos
|CMO
|The Corcoran Group
|Christy Mindell
|EVP Marketing
|Champions Funding
|Cory Vasquez
|CMO
|Realty ONE Group
|David Arnett
|CMO
|Cherry Creek Mortgage
|David Marine
|CMO
|Coldwell Banker
|Dawn Perry
|SVP, Strategic Cross-Brand Marketing
|Realogy
|Eric Kushner
|VP, Marketing
|Amrock
|Eric Zhou
|VP, Brand Strategy
|First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation
|Erika Martin
|Senior Director of Marketing
|Enact Mortgage Insurance
|Haley Parker
|Area Business Development Manager
|Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation
|James Duncan
|Director of Marketing
|Thrive Mortgage
|James Polinori
|CMO
|Geneva Financial
|Jennifer Leonard
|VP, Brand Strategy
|Association of Independent Mortgage Experts
|Jessica Swink
|VP, Digital and Brand Experience
|Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group
|Jon Day
|VP, Product Marketing
|OJO Labs
|Kara Banosian
|CMO
|Stavvy
|Kara Taylor
|EVP, Marketing
|ATTOM
|Kate Schillace
|Chief Creative Officer
|The Agency
|Katherine Campbell
|Chief Digital Officer
|Assurance Financial
|Katie Goldberg
|VP, Marketing
|HouseCanary
|Lauren Miller
|VP, Marketing
|United Wholesale Mortgage
|Megan Martin
|EVP, Marketing
|Mortgage Cadence
|Melissa McGrath Klusmeyer
|First Vice President, Marketing, Retail Lending
|AmeriHome Mortgage
|Melissa Wright
|Chief Sales and Marketing Officer
|American Pacific Mortgage
|Michele Weber
|Director of Marketing
|Wolters Kluwer
|Mike Darne
|VP, Marketing
|CreditXpert
|Mikhail Gaushkin
|CMO
|Auction.com
|Natasha Patla
|CMO
|@properties and Christie’s International Real Estate
|Paul Juedes
|VP, Marketing
|eXp Realty
|Phil DeGisi
|Chief Product and Marketing Officer, Co-founder
|Orchard
|Rich Smith
|Chief Marketing Officer Home Loans
|PenFed Credit Union
|Richard Grieser
|VP, Marketing
|Sales Boomerang
|Shannon Williams
|SVP, Sales and Marketing
|BoomTown
|Stephanie McCarty
|Chief Marketing and Communications Officer
|Taylor Morrison
|Steve James
|SVP, CMO
|Fannie Mae
|Steven Winokur
|CMO
|Angel Oak Lending
|Susan Hallock
|CMO
|Pennymac
|Vashti Brotherhood
|President
|Incenter Marketing
|Wendy Forsythe
|Chief Strategy Officer
|Fathom Holdings