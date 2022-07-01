Announcing the 2022 Marketing Leaders!

Connecting with clients and consumers has never been an easy task, and today’s market has been no exception. On the heels of a global COVID -19 pandemic that keeps rearing its head, the housing economy is now faced with rising rates and dismal inventory. Tasked with an endless list of functions, this year’s 2022 Marketing Leaders did it all despite market turmoil. Phoning it in is not an option for this list of leaders who are constantly coming up with bold ideas that help push their teams to think big and drive their organizations forward in housing.



This year’s list includes 50 examples of marketing leaders who have used their creativity, agility and leadership skills to continuously grow and strengthen their brands. Take a look at the full list of winners below.