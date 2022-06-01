HW Media
HW Media connects and informs decision makers across the housing economy. Professionals rely on HW Media for breaking news, reporting, and industry data and rankings. Moving the Housing Market Forward.
Brands
Subscribe
Events
Popular Links
Prioritizing home equity solutions in a rising rate environment
Prioritizing home equity solutions in a rising rate environment
Purchase apps are at 2009 level: where’s the inventory?
Purchase apps are at 2009 level: where’s the inventory?
Crack the Code to Scaling eClose
Crack the Code to Scaling eClose
How to make your award nomination more compelling
How to make your award nomination more compelling
Awards

Introducing the Rising Stars Class of 2022

These 50 young professionals are moving the housing market forward

It’s been a tradition over the years to ask each year’s Rising Stars honorees to share, in their own words, a lesson they’ve learned or a piece of advice they’d share with their younger selves. The wisdom of each honoree is apparent, and it’s clear that this year’s class is made up of driven professionals who have learned more in their careers so far than many experience by the time of retirement. In this self-reflection, we get a look inside the things that drive each honoree to excel. From learning the power of risk-taking to honing their ability to listen to col- leagues, these insights provide a glimpse into the values that have helped each honoree succeed in housing.

Congratulations to the 2022 class of Rising Stars who are carving out their own paths forward with the lessons learned along the way. Take a look through the list below to see the nominees’ impressive accomplishments.

Name Job Title Company Name
Adam O’Daniel SVP, Marketing Open Mortgage
Adam Spigelman SVP, Portfolio Retention Sales Planet Home Lending
Alex McEvans Director, Product Management Maxwell
Angie Wilen Senior Director, Single-Family Equitable Housing Freddie Mac
Ashley Terrell Chief Revenue Officer Percy.ai
Ashley Wood VP, Mortgage Verification Services Equifax
Ben Aguilar EVP, Financial Planning and Analysis Guaranteed Rate Companies
Ben Johnson Founder and CEO Spruce
Benjamin Gottheim Senior Director, Mortgage Servicing Policy Freddie Mac
Brad Jones Chief Marketing Officer Newrez
Brendan Kihn Senior Director of Government and Industry Relations U.S. Mortgage Insurers
Chad Osterhout VP, Correspondent Lending United Wholesale Mortgage
Chris Channell Regional VP Draper and Kramer Mortgage Corp.
Dennis Cestra, Jr. President, Pennsylvania Region Howard Hanna Real Estate Services
Derek Schairer General Manager of Homebuilder Partnerships Opendoor
Dominique Buckner IT Security Analyst Enact Mortgage Insurance
Erin Wester Director of Data and Integration Services Optimal Blue
Ethan Brooks Branch Manager Fairway Independent Mortgage
Jason Doshi CEO and Co-founder paymints.io
Jenn Van Burkleo Senior Director, Events & Social Media eXp Realty
Jessica Forbes SVP, Business Technology Nationwide Mortgage Bankers
John Whipple Product Manager Blend
Jonathan Wilson Home Mortgage Consultant Wells Fargo Home Mortgage
Joseph Judge SVP Freedom Mortgage
Julie Eyden VP, Program Delivery Radian
Kathryn Keeton Director of Client Strategy Sagent
Katie Barish EVP, Purchase Mortgage Rocket Mortgage
Laura Orr Head of Leasing & Resident Services Roofstock
Mack Walker SVP, Director of Capital Markets Deephaven Mortgage
Matt Sluggett Director of Product Management Stavvy
Max Lamb Director Of Business Development Qualia
Meg Parker Young Vice President Fannie Mae
Meghan Hannon Senior Director, Product Finance of America Home Improvement
Mike Ryan EVP, Partnerships OJO Labs
Morgan Salama Head of growth and partnerships at Realogy Title Group Realogy Title Group
Nadia Evangelou Forecasting National Association of Realtors
Nate Clear National Sales Manager FirstFunding
Nathan Wolff Chief Security Officer Homepoint
Paramjeet Singh Bhamra VP, Solutions Architecture Sourcepoint
Paul Hurst Chief Innovation Officer First American Financial Corporation
Rebecca Perkovich Manager, Digital Mortgage Group Falcon Capital A Falcon Capital Advisors
Ron Gapp COO and General Counsel Axia Home Loans
Samantha Funderburg VP, Learning & Employee Experience First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation
Sara Davis SVP Freedom Mortgage
Shasta Patton VP, Claims Mr.Cooper
Tiffany Bjarnson Product Manager ICE Mortgage Technology
Tim McBride Partner Wexler Realty Group
Tyler Prows Group Product Manager SimpleNexus
Victoria DeLuce Princeton Mortgage Princeton Mortgage
Will St. Clair VP, Strategy & Partnerships Notarize

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

AdobeStock_308920979
Paul Garrigues named CFO of Waterstone Mortgage

Waterstone Mortgage Corporation has named Paul Garrigues, an executive with 40 years of experience, as its new CFO.

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please