Introducing the Rising Stars Class of 2022

It’s been a tradition over the years to ask each year’s Rising Stars honorees to share, in their own words, a lesson they’ve learned or a piece of advice they’d share with their younger selves. The wisdom of each honoree is apparent, and it’s clear that this year’s class is made up of driven professionals who have learned more in their careers so far than many experience by the time of retirement. In this self-reflection, we get a look inside the things that drive each honoree to excel. From learning the power of risk-taking to honing their ability to listen to col- leagues, these insights provide a glimpse into the values that have helped each honoree succeed in housing.
Congratulations to the 2022 class of Rising Stars who are carving out their own paths forward with the lessons learned along the way. Take a look through the list below to see the nominees’ impressive accomplishments.
|Name
|Job Title
|Company Name
|Adam O’Daniel
|SVP, Marketing
|Open Mortgage
|Adam Spigelman
|SVP, Portfolio Retention Sales
|Planet Home Lending
|Alex McEvans
|Director, Product Management
|Maxwell
|Angie Wilen
|Senior Director, Single-Family Equitable Housing
|Freddie Mac
|Ashley Terrell
|Chief Revenue Officer
|Percy.ai
|Ashley Wood
|VP, Mortgage Verification Services
|Equifax
|Ben Aguilar
|EVP, Financial Planning and Analysis
|Guaranteed Rate Companies
|Ben Johnson
|Founder and CEO
|Spruce
|Benjamin Gottheim
|Senior Director, Mortgage Servicing Policy
|Freddie Mac
|Brad Jones
|Chief Marketing Officer
|Newrez
|Brendan Kihn
|Senior Director of Government and Industry Relations
|U.S. Mortgage Insurers
|Chad Osterhout
|VP, Correspondent Lending
|United Wholesale Mortgage
|Chris Channell
|Regional VP
|Draper and Kramer Mortgage Corp.
|Dennis Cestra, Jr.
|President, Pennsylvania Region
|Howard Hanna Real Estate Services
|Derek Schairer
|General Manager of Homebuilder Partnerships
|Opendoor
|Dominique Buckner
|IT Security Analyst
|Enact Mortgage Insurance
|Erin Wester
|Director of Data and Integration Services
|Optimal Blue
|Ethan Brooks
|Branch Manager
|Fairway Independent Mortgage
|Jason Doshi
|CEO and Co-founder
|paymints.io
|Jenn Van Burkleo
|Senior Director, Events & Social Media
|eXp Realty
|Jessica Forbes
|SVP, Business Technology
|Nationwide Mortgage Bankers
|John Whipple
|Product Manager
|Blend
|Jonathan Wilson
|Home Mortgage Consultant
|Wells Fargo Home Mortgage
|Joseph Judge
|SVP
|Freedom Mortgage
|Julie Eyden
|VP, Program Delivery
|Radian
|Kathryn Keeton
|Director of Client Strategy
|Sagent
|Katie Barish
|EVP, Purchase Mortgage
|Rocket Mortgage
|Laura Orr
|Head of Leasing & Resident Services
|Roofstock
|Mack Walker
|SVP, Director of Capital Markets
|Deephaven Mortgage
|Matt Sluggett
|Director of Product Management
|Stavvy
|Max Lamb
|Director Of Business Development
|Qualia
|Meg Parker Young
|Vice President
|Fannie Mae
|Meghan Hannon
|Senior Director, Product
|Finance of America Home Improvement
|Mike Ryan
|EVP, Partnerships
|OJO Labs
|Morgan Salama
|Head of growth and partnerships at Realogy Title Group
|Realogy Title Group
|Nadia Evangelou
|Forecasting
|National Association of Realtors
|Nate Clear
|National Sales Manager
|FirstFunding
|Nathan Wolff
|Chief Security Officer
|Homepoint
|Paramjeet Singh Bhamra
|VP, Solutions Architecture
|Sourcepoint
|Paul Hurst
|Chief Innovation Officer
|First American Financial Corporation
|Rebecca Perkovich
|Manager, Digital Mortgage Group Falcon Capital A
|Falcon Capital Advisors
|Ron Gapp
|COO and General Counsel
|Axia Home Loans
|Samantha Funderburg
|VP, Learning & Employee Experience
|First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation
|Sara Davis
|SVP
|Freedom Mortgage
|Shasta Patton
|VP, Claims
|Mr.Cooper
|Tiffany Bjarnson
|Product Manager
|ICE Mortgage Technology
|Tim McBride
|Partner
|Wexler Realty Group
|Tyler Prows
|Group Product Manager
|SimpleNexus
|Victoria DeLuce
|Princeton Mortgage
|Princeton Mortgage
|Will St. Clair
|VP, Strategy & Partnerships
|Notarize