Introducing the 2021 HousingWire Vanguards

If you were tasked with defining the word “leadership,” how would you explain what it means?
The word encapsulates so much, and yet according to Merriam-Webster, it can be summed up as “the power or ability to lead other people.”
If it’s simply the ability to lead others, the list of HousingWire Vanguard winners would be a lot longer. If it’s based on the ability to grow a company, cause or initiative, the housing industry would be filled with leaders, as it continuously broke record after record last year.
While all of this fits the standard definition, the word leadership here is the type of leader that many of us are inspired by and aspire to be — a Vanguard leader.
The following pages highlight 50 of the greatest leaders in the housing industry. They’re the executives who are changing the foundation of the industry.
To highlight a couple of the quotes that explain this best, John Berkowitz, co-founder and CEO at OJO Labs, when talking about his secret to his success, said, “My biggest secret to success is that I’m willing to take a community approach to building a company.” James Deitch, CEO at Teraverde, said his secret is believing team members are capable of extraordinary contributions. Along similar lines, Cathleen Schreiner Gates, CEO at SimpleNexus, said, “When I was promoted to my first management role, I was advised to find ways to leverage the talents and passions of the individuals on my team versus having everyone adhere to a single definition of what success looks like.”
It’s answers like these that showcase what it means to be a Vanguard. They’re people who are not only moving markets forward, but they also are bringing an amazing team of talented individuals along with them for the ride. Congratulations to this year’s class of honorees.
Take a look through the list below to view this year’s Vanguards.
|Name
|Job Title
|Company Name
|Aaron King
|CEO
|Snapdocs
|Alex Kutsishin
|CEO & Co-founder
|Sales Boomerang
|Anthony Frederick
|SVP, Sales
|United Wholesale Mortgage
|Austin Niemiec
|EVP
|Rocket Pro TPO
|Baron Silverstein
|President
|Newrez
|Ben Graboske
|President
|Black Knight
|Bill Decker
|President, COO and Co-Founder
|MAXEX
|Brian Zitin
|CEO
|Reggora
|Bruno Pasceri
|President
|Incenter
|Carmine Cacciavillani
|CEO
|Blue Sage Solutions
|Cathleen Schreiner Gates
|CEO
|SimpleNexus
|Cindy Buhr
|EVP, Compliance and Legal
|PrimeLending
|Dale Vermillion
|Founder & CEO
|Mortgage Champions
|Danny Byrnes
|Chief Revenue Officer
|Nationwide Title Clearing
|Devi Mateti
|Chief Data Officer
|CoreLogic
|Eric Ray
|Sr. EVP, Chief Digital Officer and Co-Head of Real Estate
|Radian
|Fiona Petrie
|EVP and Managing Director
|RE/MAX INTEGRA U.S.
|Ike Suri
|Chairman & CEO
|FundingShield
|James Deitch
|CEO
|Teraverde
|James O'Bryon
|CEO
|RE/MAX Gold Nation
|Jason Gesing
|CEO
|eXp Realty
|Jeffrey Walker
|CEO
|CredEvolv
|Joe Tyrrell
|President
|ICE Mortgage Technology
|Joe Welu
|Founder & CEO
|Total Expert
|John Berkowitz
|Co-Founder and CEO
|OJO Labs
|John Fraas
|CEO
|Class Valuation
|John Hedlund
|Chief Operating Officer, Manager Director
|AmeriHome Mortgage Company
|John Paasonen
|CEO & Co-Founder
|Maxwell
|Karen Postiglioni
|EVP, Consumer Direct
|AmeriHome Mortgage
|Kristen Estrella
|President
|Title365
|Kristen Sieffert
|President
|Finance of America Reverse
|Michael Blake
|President Capital Markets
|Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation
|Michael Hutchins
|President
|Freddie Mac
|Nicole Beattie
|EVP, Servicing
|Rocket Mortgage
|Pat Kinsel
|CEO and co-founder
|Notarize
|Patrick Stone
|Executive Chairman and Founder
|Williston Financial Group
|Phil Shoemaker
|President of Originations
|Homepoint
|Rob Barber
|CEO
|ATTOM
|Samantha Manfer
|EVP, Chief Business Development and Brand Officer
|Planet Home Lending
|Samantha Meyer
|Chief Risk Officer
|First Community Mortgage
|Sean Cahan
|President
|Cornerstone First Mortgage
|Steve Reich
|COO
|Finance of America Mortgage
|Steve Smith
|CEO and Co-founder of Finicity | Global Head of Open Banking at Mastercard
|Finicity | Mastercard
|Steven Schachter
|EVP, Market Leader – Mortgage
|Sourcepoint
|Sue Yannaccone
|President and CEO
|Realogy Franchise Group
|Ted Ahern
|Chief Investment Officer
|Guaranteed Rate
|Terri Merlino
|Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer
|Freddie Mac Single-Family
|Terry Theologides
|EVP, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary
|Fannie Mae
|Trevor Gauthier
|CEO
|ACES Quality Management
|Uday Devalla
|Chief Technology Officer
|Sagent