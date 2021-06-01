Presenting HousingWire’s 2021 Class of Rising Stars

This year’s class of Rising Stars matches the recording-breaking and unparalleled year that the housing industry experienced in 2020. These 50 young disruptors come from all sectors of housing – mortgage, real estate, fintech, servicing and more – and pushed beyond the challenges the year brought.
Blazing a new trail in a year that came with no road map, this class of Rising Stars tapped into their core strengths, spearheading the conversations that moved the market forward. And thanks to their dedication, hard work and drive, the housing sector is more prepared than ever before to successfully navigate 2021 and beyond.
See below for HousingWire’s 2021 list of Rising Stars, and click through for full profiles on each winner that detail their impressive accomplishments.
|Name
|Job Title
|Company Name
|Adam Greene
|Retail Branch Manager
|Sierra Pacific Mortgage
|Alec Hanson
|SVP Production, Pacific Southwest Division
|loanDepot
|Alex Khorn
|AVP, Margin Management
|First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation
|Allison Mills
|Senior Director, Securitization Operations
|Common Securitization Solutions
|Amber Roy
|Chief Operating Officer
|Triumph Business Capital
|Amy Ruth Christabel James
|Director
|RiskSpan
|Andy Walden
|VP of Market Research for Black Knight Data and Analytics
|Black Knight
|Angela Fumo
|SVP of Human Capital
|Wyndham Capital Mortgage
|Bobby Burns
|VP, Product Management
|OJO Labs
|Breezi Webster
|VP, Strategic Workflow & Optimization
|AmeriHome Mortgage
|Britany Luth
|SVP of Best Practices
|Finance of America Reverse
|Christie Grix
|Head of People Ops
|Maxwell
|Dan Habib
|EVP
|MBS Highway
|Darcy Chapman
|VP, Strategic Partnerships
|Auction.com
|Dilly Sanborn-Marsh
|Product Manager
|Blend
|Jacob Bengtzen
|Director, Strategic Programs & Chief of Staff
|Finicity
|Jamie Kump
|Director of High Growth Accounts
|Qualia
|Jennifer Bombardier
|VP, Talent Acquisition
|Radian
|Jennifer Leonard
|VP of Brand Strategy
|Association of Independent Mortgage Experts
|Jess Kennedy
|Co-founder & COO
|Beeline
|Jessica Thorsheim
|Managing Director, Head of SFR Portfolio Management
|The Amherst Group
|Jim Paolino
|CEO & Founder
|LodeStar Software Solutions
|Joe Mayhew
|Chief Credit Officer
|Evolve Mortgage Services
|John Hogan
|Senior Director, Marketing
|Homesnap
|Josh Craig
|Chief Revenue Officer
|Lima One Capital
|Josh Feinblum
|Cofounder
|Stavvy
|Kelli Beckel
|Branch Manager
|PrimeLending
|Kirtus Dixon
|SVP, Agent Engagement & Development
|eXp Realty
|Kristen Cox
|Senior Leader, Flood Solutions
|CoreLogic
|Louis daRosa
|VP of Engineering
|ICE Mortgage Technology
|Madisyn Rhone
|Manager, Government & Industry Relations
|Enact Mortgage Insurance
|Malte Kramer
|CEO & Founder
|Luxury Presence
|Marc Hernandez
|EVP, Retail Lending
|Alterra Home Loans
|Matt Garcia
|Senior Loan Officer
|Supreme Lending
|Matt Key
|Director of Sales, Data Solutions
|First American Data & Analytics
|Matt Wilson
|VP of Product Development
|WEST, A Williston Financial Group Company
|Matt Jones
|Senior Counsel
|U.S. Senate Finance Committee
|Megan Bellingham
|Head of Mortgage Operations
|Better.com
|Michael Middleman
|EVP
|Freedom Mortgage
|Miguel Bain
|Managing Director, Portfolio Retention
|Homepoint
|Mike Conlon
|Program Management Senior Tech Lead, Strategy and Solutions Division
|Freddie Mac Single-Family Business
|Nicole Steiner
|Director of Digital Product Management
|Rocket Pro TPO
|Patrina Agosta
|VP, Lending Support
|United Wholesale Mortgage
|Rebecca Morphis
|Senior Sales Director, Strategic Accounts
|Total Expert
|Russell Barnes
|Senior Product Manager
|Sales Boomerang
|Ryan Minard
|Director, Customer Growth
|Top of Mind
|Sarah Crossley
|Director of Marketing
|FormFree
|Seth Appleton
|President
|MISMO
|Tess Bettenay
|Director, Business Operations
|Spruce
|Vijay Pandey
|AVP, Head of Mortgage Operations
|WIPRO