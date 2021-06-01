Presenting HousingWire’s 2021 Class of Rising Stars

This year’s class of Rising Stars matches the recording-breaking and unparalleled year that the housing industry experienced in 2020. These 50 young disruptors come from all sectors of housing – mortgage, real estate, fintech, servicing and more – and pushed beyond the challenges the year brought.

Blazing a new trail in a year that came with no road map, this class of Rising Stars tapped into their core strengths, spearheading the conversations that moved the market forward. And thanks to their dedication, hard work and drive, the housing sector is more prepared than ever before to successfully navigate 2021 and beyond.

See below for HousingWire’s 2021 list of Rising Stars, and click through for full profiles on each winner that detail their impressive accomplishments.