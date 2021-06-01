Technology for navigating secondary market challenges
Technology for navigating secondary market challenges

Join this webinar to learn how mortgage lenders can overcome common challenges selling their loans on the secondary market.

Logan Mohtashami talks jobs report, mortgage forbearance
Logan Mohtashami talks jobs report, mortgage forbearance

Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami discusses his recent article on the latest jobs report and the most likely impact on the housing market and mortgage forbearance.

Real estate agents hold breath on commission disclosure
Real estate agents hold breath on commission disclosure

Whether real estate agents must tell homebuyers what commission percentage they stand to make is now in the hands of the Justice Department.

How lenders can prepare for growing fraud threats
How lenders can prepare for growing fraud threats

HousingWire recently spoke with Jeffrey Morelli, general manager at Truework, about what lenders can do to prepare for and overcome the growing threat of fraud and data inaccuracy.

Awards

Presenting HousingWire’s 2021 Class of Rising Stars

50 young leaders innovating the housing industry

This year’s class of Rising Stars matches the recording-breaking and unparalleled year that the housing industry experienced in 2020. These 50 young disruptors come from all sectors of housing – mortgage, real estate, fintech, servicing and more – and pushed beyond the challenges the year brought.

Blazing a new trail in a year that came with no road map, this class of Rising Stars tapped into their core strengths, spearheading the conversations that moved the market forward. And thanks to their dedication, hard work and drive, the housing sector is more prepared than ever before to successfully navigate 2021 and beyond.

See below for HousingWire’s 2021 list of Rising Stars, and click through for full profiles on each winner that detail their impressive accomplishments.

Name Job Title Company Name
Adam Greene Retail Branch Manager Sierra Pacific Mortgage
Alec Hanson SVP Production, Pacific Southwest Division loanDepot
Alex Khorn AVP, Margin Management First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation
Allison Mills Senior Director, Securitization Operations Common Securitization Solutions
Amber Roy Chief Operating Officer Triumph Business Capital
Amy Ruth Christabel James Director RiskSpan
Andy Walden VP of Market Research for Black Knight Data and Analytics Black Knight
Angela Fumo SVP of Human Capital Wyndham Capital Mortgage
Bobby Burns VP, Product Management OJO Labs
Breezi Webster VP, Strategic Workflow & Optimization AmeriHome Mortgage
Britany Luth SVP of Best Practices Finance of America Reverse
Christie Grix Head of People Ops Maxwell
Dan Habib EVP MBS Highway
Darcy Chapman VP, Strategic Partnerships Auction.com
Dilly Sanborn-Marsh Product Manager Blend
Jacob Bengtzen Director, Strategic Programs & Chief of Staff Finicity
Jamie Kump Director of High Growth Accounts Qualia
Jennifer Bombardier VP, Talent Acquisition Radian
Jennifer Leonard VP of Brand Strategy Association of Independent Mortgage Experts
Jess Kennedy Co-founder & COO Beeline
Jessica Thorsheim Managing Director, Head of SFR Portfolio Management The Amherst Group
Jim Paolino CEO & Founder LodeStar Software Solutions
Joe Mayhew Chief Credit Officer Evolve Mortgage Services
John Hogan Senior Director, Marketing Homesnap
Josh Craig Chief Revenue Officer Lima One Capital
Josh Feinblum Cofounder Stavvy
Kelli Beckel Branch Manager PrimeLending
Kirtus Dixon SVP, Agent Engagement & Development eXp Realty
Kristen Cox Senior Leader, Flood Solutions CoreLogic
Louis daRosa VP of Engineering ICE Mortgage Technology
Madisyn Rhone Manager, Government & Industry Relations Enact Mortgage Insurance
Malte Kramer CEO & Founder Luxury Presence
Marc Hernandez EVP, Retail Lending Alterra Home Loans
Matt Garcia Senior Loan Officer Supreme Lending
Matt Key Director of Sales, Data Solutions First American Data & Analytics
Matt Wilson VP of Product Development WEST, A Williston Financial Group Company
Matt Jones Senior Counsel U.S. Senate Finance Committee
Megan Bellingham Head of Mortgage Operations Better.com
Michael Middleman EVP Freedom Mortgage
Miguel Bain Managing Director, Portfolio Retention Homepoint
Mike Conlon Program Management Senior Tech Lead, Strategy and Solutions Division Freddie Mac Single-Family Business
Nicole Steiner Director of Digital Product Management Rocket Pro TPO
Patrina Agosta VP, Lending Support United Wholesale Mortgage
Rebecca Morphis Senior Sales Director, Strategic Accounts Total Expert
Russell Barnes Senior Product Manager Sales Boomerang
Ryan Minard Director, Customer Growth Top of Mind
Sarah Crossley Director of Marketing FormFree
Seth Appleton President MISMO
Tess Bettenay Director, Business Operations Spruce
Vijay Pandey AVP, Head of Mortgage Operations WIPRO

Most Popular Articles

HW+ homebuyers question housing market
Should you buy a home in a super-hot housing market?

One question I get a lot is whether this is a good time to buy. Should you wait until the market cools down or pull the trigger before housing prices increase even more? This is both the easiest and hardest question to answer. HW+ Premium Content

Jun 01, 2021 By

Latest Articles

HW-Christy-Budnick-CEO-of-BHHS
Meet Berkshire Hathaway HomeService’s new CEO

New Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices CEO Christy Budnick talks overseeing 370 franchises, agent tech, and competing with the iBuyers. HW+ Premium Content

Jun 01, 2021 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please