How to optimize deal flow in today’s housing market
The war for top talent and why LOs move shops
Top CEOs On Finding Wins In 2022-23 Housing Rough Patch
Logan Mohtashami on how we could avoid a recession
Awards

Introducing the 2022 HW Tech Trendsetters!

Honoring the most innovative technology leaders serving the housing economy

While 2022 has been a challenging year for housing, one thing we have learned is that periods of crisis can also be the driving force behind innovation and progress. This year’s 2022 HousingWire Tech Trendsetters have a long list of achievements that are driving the industry’s digital transformation. These tech execs aren’t just streamlining mundane practices, they are helping to tackle major, industry-wide issues like housing equality, racial bias and finding ways to help under-served markets to build wealth through homeownership.

The following list includes 75 shining examples of tech advancements and industry progress that will forever change the housing economy. Congratulations to the 2022 HousingWire Tech Trendsetters.

Name Job Title Company Name
Adam Sigel Vice President of Product Hometap
Austin Allison CEO and Co-Founder Pacaso
Azad Rafat Senior Director of MSR Services Mortgage Capital Trading
Ben Teerlink Founder and CEO Mobility Market Intelligence
Bob Jennings Executive, Collateral and Risk Solutions CoreLogic
Brett Brumley CEO Lender Toolkit
Brian Donnellan President and CEO Bright MLS
Brittany Murphy Vice President of Insurance Products and Data Science Spruce
Calvin Powell Chief Information Officer First American Data & Analytics
Charles Myslinsky Chief Business and Product Officer OJO
Christopher Hussain CEO RealKey
Dean McCall Chief Information Officer Promontory MortgagePath
Deborah Yarosh Vice President of Technology Automation Finance of America
Dhaval Raj Vice President of Mortgage and Housing – Technology Equifax
Dino Lack Chief Information Officer Newrez
Doug Brien Founder and CEO Mynd
Elijah Meerson Chief Technology Officer Orchard
Glen Banta Chief Technology Officer TMS
Greg Crozier Chief Information Officer QC Ally
Grier Allen CEO, President and Co-founder BoomTown
Jack Friend Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer Insellerate
Jacob Gibbs Vice President of Technology Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach
James Owens Chief Technology Officer Xactus
Jane Mason CEO Clarifire
Jason Hardy Co-founder and CEO Ownly
Jay Arneja Vice President of Closing Solutions SimpleNexus
Jay McKee Founder and CEO Lessen
Jeff Allen President CubiCasa
Jeremy Sicklick Co-founder and CEO HouseCanary
Jessica Thorud Vice President of Product Management Xome
John Hutchens Vice President of Business Intelligence and Emerging Tech Finance of America Reverse
Jon Druse Chief Technology Officer Percy.Ai
Joni Meyerowitz Chief Operating Officer @properties
Kade Clark Senior Vice President of Digital Valuation Products and Sales homegenius
Kevin Kauffman Single-Family Vice President of Client Engagement Freddie Mac
Kori Covrigaru Co-founder and CEO PlanOmatic
Lauren Zack Vice President and Chief Design Officer Doma
Lee Maliniak Vice President of Product Matic
Lior Ofir Senior Managing Director and Chief Information Officer Pennymac
Mahnaz Anwar Product Manager Black Knight
Maria Moskver CEO Cloudvirga
Mark Kulak Senior Vice President of Application Development United Wholesale Mortgage
Matt Sanchez Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer CognitiveScale
Matt Tippets Chief Product Officer Total Expert
Matthew Covi Co-founder and CEO Chimney
Merav Bloch Vice President and General Manager for Opendoor Exclusives Opendoor
Michael Alladawi CEO and Founder Revive Real Estate
Michael Lee Vice President of Finance Technology Fannie Mae
Michael Lucarelli CEO RentSpree
Michael Minard CEO and Owner Delta Media Group
Mike Abner Chief Technology Officer HomeLight
Nathan Bossers President Boston National Title Agency
Nick Conteduca Senior Vice President, Tech Innovation Opteon
Paul Dorney Chief Technology Officer PunchListUSA
Priscilla Flake Vice President of Product, Flueid Decision Derivatives Flueid
Rich Pilny Vice President of Infrastructure LoanLogics
Rick Rudman CEO Curbio
Rutul Davé Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Maxwell
Sandeepa Sasimohan Vice President of Product Automation ServiceLink
Sarah Walker Chief Product Officer Ribbon
Sean Faries CEO Land Gorilla
Sean Wheeler Chief Technology Officer Lone Wolf Technologies
Shelli Girard Vice President of Software Development Sagent
Simon Moir Vice President and Segment Leader of Compliance Solutions Wolters Kluwer
Sofia Rossato President and General Manager Floify
Soofi Safavi Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Staircase
Sridhar Sharma Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer Mr. Cooper Group
Stacey Shifman Vice President of Consumer Credit Analytics Fannie Mae
Steven Cooley Founder and CEO Art Vs. Math
Stew Scott Vice President of Product Management for AIQ ICE Mortgage Technology
Suhrud Dagli Co-founder and Chief Technology and Innovation Officer RiskSpan
Todd Teta Chief Product and Technology Officer ATTOM
Tom Masci Senior Vice President of Technology and Data Analytics BankSouth Mortgage
Trey Dirks Vice President of Product and Information Technology First American Title
Vishal Kumar Head of Sales and Partnerships Tavant

