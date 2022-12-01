Introducing the 2022 HW Tech Trendsetters!

While 2022 has been a challenging year for housing, one thing we have learned is that periods of crisis can also be the driving force behind innovation and progress. This year’s 2022 HousingWire Tech Trendsetters have a long list of achievements that are driving the industry’s digital transformation. These tech execs aren’t just streamlining mundane practices, they are helping to tackle major, industry-wide issues like housing equality, racial bias and finding ways to help under-served markets to build wealth through homeownership.
The following list includes 75 shining examples of tech advancements and industry progress that will forever change the housing economy. Congratulations to the 2022 HousingWire Tech Trendsetters.
|Name
|Job Title
|Company Name
|Adam Sigel
|Vice President of Product
|Hometap
|Austin Allison
|CEO and Co-Founder
|Pacaso
|Azad Rafat
|Senior Director of MSR Services
|Mortgage Capital Trading
|Ben Teerlink
|Founder and CEO
|Mobility Market Intelligence
|Bob Jennings
|Executive, Collateral and Risk Solutions
|CoreLogic
|Brett Brumley
|CEO
|Lender Toolkit
|Brian Donnellan
|President and CEO
|Bright MLS
|Brittany Murphy
|Vice President of Insurance Products and Data Science
|Spruce
|Calvin Powell
|Chief Information Officer
|First American Data & Analytics
|Charles Myslinsky
|Chief Business and Product Officer
|OJO
|Christopher Hussain
|CEO
|RealKey
|Dean McCall
|Chief Information Officer
|Promontory MortgagePath
|Deborah Yarosh
|Vice President of Technology Automation
|Finance of America
|Dhaval Raj
|Vice President of Mortgage and Housing – Technology
|Equifax
|Dino Lack
|Chief Information Officer
|Newrez
|Doug Brien
|Founder and CEO
|Mynd
|Elijah Meerson
|Chief Technology Officer
|Orchard
|Glen Banta
|Chief Technology Officer
|TMS
|Greg Crozier
|Chief Information Officer
|QC Ally
|Grier Allen
|CEO, President and Co-founder
|BoomTown
|Jack Friend
|Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer
|Insellerate
|Jacob Gibbs
|Vice President of Technology
|Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach
|James Owens
|Chief Technology Officer
|Xactus
|Jane Mason
|CEO
|Clarifire
|Jason Hardy
|Co-founder and CEO
|Ownly
|Jay Arneja
|Vice President of Closing Solutions
|SimpleNexus
|Jay McKee
|Founder and CEO
|Lessen
|Jeff Allen
|President
|CubiCasa
|Jeremy Sicklick
|Co-founder and CEO
|HouseCanary
|Jessica Thorud
|Vice President of Product Management
|Xome
|John Hutchens
|Vice President of Business Intelligence and Emerging Tech
|Finance of America Reverse
|Jon Druse
|Chief Technology Officer
|Percy.Ai
|Joni Meyerowitz
|Chief Operating Officer
|@properties
|Kade Clark
|Senior Vice President of Digital Valuation Products and Sales
|homegenius
|Kevin Kauffman
|Single-Family Vice President of Client Engagement
|Freddie Mac
|Kori Covrigaru
|Co-founder and CEO
|PlanOmatic
|Lauren Zack
|Vice President and Chief Design Officer
|Doma
|Lee Maliniak
|Vice President of Product
|Matic
|Lior Ofir
|Senior Managing Director and Chief Information Officer
|Pennymac
|Mahnaz Anwar
|Product Manager
|Black Knight
|Maria Moskver
|CEO
|Cloudvirga
|Mark Kulak
|Senior Vice President of Application Development
|United Wholesale Mortgage
|Matt Sanchez
|Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer
|CognitiveScale
|Matt Tippets
|Chief Product Officer
|Total Expert
|Matthew Covi
|Co-founder and CEO
|Chimney
|Merav Bloch
|Vice President and General Manager for Opendoor Exclusives
|Opendoor
|Michael Alladawi
|CEO and Founder
|Revive Real Estate
|Michael Lee
|Vice President of Finance Technology
|Fannie Mae
|Michael Lucarelli
|CEO
|RentSpree
|Michael Minard
|CEO and Owner
|Delta Media Group
|Mike Abner
|Chief Technology Officer
|HomeLight
|Nathan Bossers
|President
|Boston National Title Agency
|Nick Conteduca
|Senior Vice President, Tech Innovation
|Opteon
|Paul Dorney
|Chief Technology Officer
|PunchListUSA
|Priscilla Flake
|Vice President of Product, Flueid Decision Derivatives
|Flueid
|Rich Pilny
|Vice President of Infrastructure
|LoanLogics
|Rick Rudman
|CEO
|Curbio
|Rutul Davé
|Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer
|Maxwell
|Sandeepa Sasimohan
|Vice President of Product Automation
|ServiceLink
|Sarah Walker
|Chief Product Officer
|Ribbon
|Sean Faries
|CEO
|Land Gorilla
|Sean Wheeler
|Chief Technology Officer
|Lone Wolf Technologies
|Shelli Girard
|Vice President of Software Development
|Sagent
|Simon Moir
|Vice President and Segment Leader of Compliance Solutions
|Wolters Kluwer
|Sofia Rossato
|President and General Manager
|Floify
|Soofi Safavi
|Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer
|Staircase
|Sridhar Sharma
|Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer
|Mr. Cooper Group
|Stacey Shifman
|Vice President of Consumer Credit Analytics
|Fannie Mae
|Steven Cooley
|Founder and CEO
|Art Vs. Math
|Stew Scott
|Vice President of Product Management for AIQ
|ICE Mortgage Technology
|Suhrud Dagli
|Co-founder and Chief Technology and Innovation Officer
|RiskSpan
|Todd Teta
|Chief Product and Technology Officer
|ATTOM
|Tom Masci
|Senior Vice President of Technology and Data Analytics
|BankSouth Mortgage
|Trey Dirks
|Vice President of Product and Information Technology
|First American Title
|Vishal Kumar
|Head of Sales and Partnerships
|Tavant