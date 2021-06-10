Chase’s Keosha Burns to speak at engage summit June 17

Keosha Burns is a seasoned marketing executive who has recently taken on a new role at JPMorgan Chase: executive director, senior advisor, community and affordable lending. That combined expertise is why we invited her to speak at engage.marketing on the panel: Marketing to Reach a Diverse Audience.

In her current role, which she assumed in March, Burns is working to expand homeownership in underserved communities. Previously, Burns was vice president of public relations at Chase Home Lending, where she led the company’s PR, media and influencer strategy.

Prior to Chase, Burns was director of public relations at CoStar Group and she spent more than four years at Fannie Mae, where she was senior manager of media and external relations. During her tenure Fannie Mae, Burns’ team won the In-House PR Team of the Year award from PR Week.

Burns will join Jake Fehling, vice president of marketing at Movement Mortgage, to discuss how lenders can welcome new customers, clients and colleagues as they expand their reach.

In addition to Burns, HousingWire’s fourth-annual engage.marketing event will feature experts focused on the specifics of mortgage and real estate in a purchase market. While appetite for refinance loans may drop in the second half of the year, a huge demographic wave of first-time homebuyers is looking to join the market — assuming they can find a house to buy.

The challenges of helping consumers become homeowners in this housing market is why we’ve designed engage.marketing around “All Eyes on Purchase.” Some of our sessions include:

Winning in a red-hot purchase market

Building a personal brand

Specific sessions on LinkedIn, Instagram, Clubhouse and TikTok

and more!

The event will feature a keynote by renowned speaker coach René Rodriguez. Rodriguez, CEO of Volentum and creator of the AMPLIFII Influencer events, will lead a hands-on workshop on how to practically apply his proprietary AMPLIFII Formula to achieve maximum influence. Participants will walk away with immediately applicable skills that they can use in their day-to-day work.

Other speakers who will join Burns include Doug Duncan, chief economist at Fannie Mae, Bill Dallas, president of Finance of America Mortgage, Brian Covey, vice president at loanDepot, and more.

The engage.marketing summit is designed for our HW+ members, who get access to all HousingWire premium content, including events, articles, an exclusive Slack community, and more. Not a member? You can sign up for HW+ membership and register for the summit here, or get event-only access for your company or team here.