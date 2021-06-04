Bill Dallas to speak at engage.marketing on June 17

Bill Dallas, president of Finance of America Mortgage, will speak at engage.marketing on the panel: Winning in a red-hot purchase market. Dallas is a mortgage industry veteran, building two mortgage companies from the ground up: First Franklin and Ownit Mortgage Solutions, starting in 1981.

In 2009, Dallas purchased Skyline Home Loans with Upfront Ventures and a team to modernize the traditional mortgage business. In 2018, Skyline was purchased by Finance of America and today Dallas leads the combined business.

Dallas Capital, which he founded in 1997, has completed more than 40 M&A transactions, including Intertwin, MindBox and Cloudvirga. Finance of America and Cloudvirga’s Two-X Digital Mortgage Platform engages customers, empowers advisors, and removes friction from the home loan process. The affiliated companies are backed by Blackstone.

In addition to Dallas, HousingWire’s fourth-annual engage.marketing event will feature experts focused on the specifics of mortgage and real estate in a purchase market. While appetite for refinance loans may drop in the second half of the year, a huge demographic wave of first-time homebuyers is looking to join the market — assuming they can find a house to buy.

The challenges of helping consumers become homeowners in this housing market is why we’ve designed engage.marketing around “All Eyes on Purchase.” Some of our sessions include:

Marketing to reach a diverse audience

Building a personal brand

Specific sessions on LinkedIn, Instagram, Clubhouse and TikTok

and more!

The event will feature a keynote by renowned speaker coach René Rodriguez. Rodriguez, CEO of Volentum and creator of the AMPLIFII Influencer events, will lead a hands-on workshop on how to practically apply his proprietary AMPLIFII Formula to achieve maximum influence. Participants will walk away with immediately applicable skills that they can use in their day-to-day work.

The engage.marketing summit is designed for our HW+ members, who get access to all HousingWire premium content, including events, articles, an exclusive Slack community, and more. Not a member? You can sign up for HW+ membership and register for the summit here, or get event-only access for your company or team here.