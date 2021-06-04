Squeezed by Margin Compression? A Plan to Push Back
Squeezed by Margin Compression? A Plan to Push Back

Join our expert panelists as they discuss strategies to identify leads, retain borrowers, increase LO efficiencies and maximize profit despite narrow mortgage margins.

Logan Mohtashami talks jobs report, mortgage forbearance

Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami discusses his recent article on the latest jobs report and the most likely impact on the housing market and mortgage forbearance.

HousingWire Magazine: June 2021

From leading their team through a massive refi boom and quickly developing new tech to driving the adoption of eClosings, we’re excited to present this year’s class of Rising Stars.

Don’t sleep on non-QM products

Now is the perfect time for originators to consider expanding to non-QM products – to grow their business, diversify their product offerings and to ensure they are properly serving their customers.

Bill Dallas to speak at engage.marketing on June 17

President of Finance of America Mortgage will discuss winning in a red-hot purchase market

Bill Dallas, president of Finance of America Mortgage, will speak at engage.marketing on the panel: Winning in a red-hot purchase market. Dallas is a mortgage industry veteran, building two mortgage companies from the ground up: First Franklin and Ownit Mortgage Solutions, starting in 1981.

In 2009, Dallas purchased Skyline Home Loans with Upfront Ventures and a team to modernize the traditional mortgage business. In 2018, Skyline was purchased by Finance of America and today Dallas leads the combined business.

Dallas Capital, which he founded in 1997, has completed more than 40 M&A transactions, including Intertwin, MindBox and Cloudvirga. Finance of America and Cloudvirga’s Two-X Digital Mortgage Platform engages customers, empowers advisors, and removes friction from the home loan process. The affiliated companies are backed by Blackstone.

In addition to Dallas, HousingWire’s fourth-annual engage.marketing event will feature experts focused on the specifics of mortgage and real estate in a purchase market. While appetite for refinance loans may drop in the second half of the year, a huge demographic wave of first-time homebuyers is looking to join the market — assuming they can find a house to buy.

The challenges of helping consumers become homeowners in this housing market is why we’ve designed engage.marketing around “All Eyes on Purchase.” Some of our sessions include:

  • Marketing to reach a diverse audience
  • Building a personal brand
  • Specific sessions on LinkedIn, Instagram, Clubhouse and TikTok
  • and more!

The event will feature a keynote by renowned speaker coach René Rodriguez. Rodriguez, CEO of Volentum and creator of the AMPLIFII Influencer events, will lead a hands-on workshop on how to practically apply his proprietary AMPLIFII Formula to achieve maximum influence. Participants will walk away with immediately applicable skills that they can use in their day-to-day work.

The engage.marketing summit is designed for our HW+ members, who get access to all HousingWire premium content, including events, articles, an exclusive Slack community, and more. Not a member? You can sign up for HW+ membership and register for the summit here, or get event-only access for your company or team here.

HW+ homebuyers question housing market
Should you buy a home in a super-hot housing market?

One question I get a lot is whether this is a good time to buy. Should you wait until the market cools down or pull the trigger before housing prices increase even more? This is both the easiest and hardest question to answer. HW+ Premium Content

Jun 01, 2021 By

Stewart adds Arizona’s Thomas Title & Escrow

Stewart Title and the Stewart Group has acquired Thomas Title & Escrow, an Arizona-based firm founded in 2006, per a company release.

Jun 04, 2021 By

