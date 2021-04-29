René Rodriguez to headline Engage Marketing June 17

Renowned speaker coach René Rodriguez will headline HousingWire’s virtual Engage Marketing event on June 17. Rodriguez, CEO of Volentum and creator of the AMPLIFII Influencer events, has researched and applied behavioral neuroscience for the last 20 years as a speaker, leadership advisor and sales expert.

For Engage Marketing’s keynote, he’ll lead a hands-on workshop on how to practically apply his proprietary AMPLIFII Formula to achieve maximum influence. Participants will walk away with immediately applicable skills that they can use in their day-to-day work.

“Everything we are asked to do as leaders requires us to influence behavior,” Rodriguez said. “Our success or failure as leaders does not come down to whether we are charismatic, visionary, or inspirational but whether we can influence our customers, team members, partners, and even our family to behave in ways that improve results.

Rodriquez’s company has trained more than 100,000 people in applying behavioral psychology and neuroleadership methodologies to solve some of the toughest challenges in leadership, sales and change. As an entrepreneur and CEO of multiple companies, Rodriguez brings a practical business approach while inspiring his audiences to take action.

Rodriguez has been a trusted advisor to leadership teams at Coca-Cola, 3M, Medtronic, Nestle, Microsoft, Bank of America and Cargill.

In addition to Rodriguez, HousingWire’s fourth-annual Engage Marketing event will feature experts focused on the specifics of mortgage and real estate in a purchase market. While appetite for refinance loans is projected to plunge in the second half of the year, a huge demographic wave of first-time homebuyers is looking to join the market — assuming they can find a house to buy.

The challenges of helping consumers become homeowners in this housing market is why we’ve designed our virtual event around “All Eyes on Purchase.” Some of our sessions include:

Understanding the current market, with Doug Duncan

Marketing to reach a diverse audience

Referral marketing in a red-hot housing market

Building a personal brand

Specific sessions on LinkedIn, Instagram, Clubhouse and TikTok

and more!

The summit is designed for our HW+ members, who get access to all HousingWire premium content, including events, articles, an exclusive Slack community, and more. Not a member? You can sign up for HW+ membership and register for the summit here, or get event-only access for your company or team here.