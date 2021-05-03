Mortgage Tech Demo Day
Doug Duncan to speak at Engage Marketing June 17

Fannie Mae's chief economist will sit down with HousingWire CEO Clayton Collins for a Q&A on Understanding the Current Market

Economists came into their own last year as their ability to model likely future scenarios and interpret the numbers were crucial to lenders surviving and thriving in the pandemic. That information is still critical this year, that’s why we’ve invited Doug Duncan, senior vice president and chief economist at Fannie Mae, to speak at HousingWire’s virtual Engage Marketing event on June 17. 

At Fannie Mae, Duncan is responsible for forecasts and analyses of the economy and the housing and mortgage markets. He also oversees strategic research regarding the potential impact of external factors on the housing industry and serves as the Chair of the Fannie Mae Corporate House Price Forecast Working Group.

Under Duncan’s leadership, Fannie Mae’s Economic & Strategic Research Group (ESR) won the NABE Outlook Award, presented annually for the most accurate GDP and Treasury note yield forecasts, in both 2015 and 2016 – the first recipient in the award’s history to capture the honor two years in a row. In addition, ESR was recognized by Pulsenomics for best home price forecast.

At Engage, Duncan will sit down with HousingWire CEO Clayton Collins for a Q&A on Understanding the Current Market.

Named one of Bloomberg/BusinessWeek’s 50 Most Powerful People in Real Estate, Duncan is Fannie Mae’s source for information and analyses on demographics and the external business and economic environment; the implications of changes in economic activity on the company’s strategy and execution; and for forecasting overall housing, economic and mortgage market activity.

Prior to joining Fannie Mae, Duncan was senior vice president and chief economist at the Mortgage Bankers Association. His experience also includes work on the Financial Institutions Project at the U.S. Department of Agriculture and service as a LEGIS Fellow and staff member with the Committee on Banking, Finance, and Urban Affairs for Rep. Bill McCollum, R-Florida.

The event will feature a keynote by renowned speaker coach René Rodriguez. Rodriguez, CEO of Volentum and creator of the AMPLIFII Influencer events, will lead a hands-on workshop on how to practically apply his proprietary AMPLIFII Formula to achieve maximum influence. Participants will walk away with immediately applicable skills that they can use in their day-to-day work.

HousingWire’s fourth-annual Engage Marketing event will also feature experts focused on the specifics of mortgage and real estate in a purchase market. While appetite for refinance loans is projected to plunge in the second half of the year, a huge demographic wave of first-time homebuyers is looking to join the market — assuming they can find a house to buy.

The challenges of helping consumers become homeowners in this housing market is why we’ve designed our virtual event around “All Eyes on Purchase.” Some of our sessions include:

  • Marketing to reach a diverse audience
  • Working with referral partners to make winning offers
  • Building a personal brand
  • Specific sessions on LinkedIn, Instagram, Clubhouse and TikTok
  • and more!

The summit is designed for our HW+ members, who get access to all HousingWire premium content, including events, articles, an exclusive Slack community, and more. Not a member? You can sign up for HW+ membership and register for the summit here, or get event-only access for your company or team here.

