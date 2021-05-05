Brian Covey to speak at Engage Marketing June 17

A good brand isn’t just for companies. Mortgage professionals have their own stories to tell, their own goals to reach and their own set of skills to share. In today’s online environment, personal branding is a growing expectation to grow community. That’s why we’ve invited vice president of regional production at loanDepot Brian Covey to speak on a panel titled Building a Personal Brand at HousingWire’s virtual Engage Marketing event on June 17.

In a consumer marketplace filled with new and different content delivery formats, there is fierce competition for who can stand out in a positive way. Building a brand that is both strong and empathetic in a time of adversity was fiercely important in 2020, and continues to resonate into this year.

Covey has over 18 years’ experience as a top producer, branch, area and regional leader at Wells Fargo and Movement Mortgage prior to joining loanDepot in 2018.

Once an Olympic USA Soccer Player, Covey focused on mastering fitness and a positive mindset very early. His mortgage career was affected by the 2007 market crash just as he was raising toddlers with his wife Nicole.

Covey is the author of Conversations with Covey: How to Win at Life No Matter Where You Are Now, and the host of the popular podcast, The Brian Covey Show.

Covey’s passion for the mortgage business started when he was new to the business. He soon found his niche and is now excited to share that passion with others. “Our industry offers a wide variety of opportunities to be highly successful both financially and also to put your unique stamp on your business,” Covey said. “It’s one of the few industries that you can carve your niche being you and earn a great living, having control over how you set things up in many ways.”

Covey’s session on branding will be just one of the compelling sessions at engage. The event will feature a keynote by renowned speaker coach René Rodriguez. Rodriguez, CEO of Volentum and creator of the AMPLIFII Influencer events, will lead a hands-on workshop on how to practically apply his proprietary AMPLIFII Formula to achieve maximum influence. Participants will walk away with immediately applicable skills that they can use in their day-to-day work.

The fourth-annual Engage Marketing event will also feature experts focused on the specifics of mortgage and real estate in a purchase market. While appetite for refinance loans is projected to plunge in the second half of the year, a huge demographic wave of first-time homebuyers is looking to join the market — assuming they can find a house to buy.

The challenges of helping consumers become homeowners in this housing market is why we’ve designed our virtual event around “All Eyes on Purchase.” Some of our sessions include:

Marketing to reach a diverse audience

Working with referral partners to make winning offers

Building a personal brand

Specific sessions on LinkedIn, Instagram, Clubhouse and TikTok

and more!

