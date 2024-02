Announcing the 2024 Tech100 Mortgage Winners!

The Tech100 Mortgage award celebrates the most innovative and impactful organizations in housing. More than just an acknowledgment; the Tech100 award is a testament to the transformative impact these companies have made, propelling the mortgage sector into new realms of efficiency, transparency and accessibility.

Now in its 12th year, the Tech100 program provides housing professionals with a comprehensive list of the most innovative and impactful organizations in the industry. The list can be leveraged to identify partners and solutions to the challenges that mortgage lenders and real estate professionals face every day.

Take a look below to see the full list of this year’s honorees. Congratulations to the 2024 Tech100 Mortgage winners.