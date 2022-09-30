HW Media
Servicers, are you prepared for hurricane season?
We can’t wait to see you at HW Annual Oct. 3-5
Learn from lenders: how to navigate this challenging market through tech
Finance of America’s Steve Reich on advising borrowers in today’s market
HousingWire Annual

We can’t wait to see you at HW Annual Oct. 3-5

The countdown is on! Just three more days until HousingWire Annual kicks off

The road to HousingWire Annual has been filled with a lot of excitement and strategic planning. After months of preparing and anticipation, the week is nearly here. Everyone on the HW team is so excited to see our friends and colleagues from across the industry in Scottsdale, Arizona. 

This year’s HW Annual will feature dozens of industry experts and leaders from all corners of the housing ecosystem. Whether you are in the mortgage, real estate, title or technology sectors of housing, there will be something for everyone to learn and enjoy at HW Annual. 

The conference will kick off this coming Monday, Oct. 3, with the Marketing Leaders Success Summit and the Women of Influence Forum, along several networking lounges and cocktail parties. The next day, enjoy the main event, HousingWire Annual, and invited c-suite attendees can take part in the Vanguard Forum, which is slated to be the most powerful room in housing. Finish out the conference strong on Wednesday with more main event panels and fireside chats. 

Speakers like FHFA Director Sandra Thompson, renowned real estate expert, Ryan Serhant, Arch MI’s Jim Jumpe, Fairway’s Haley Parker, Fathom Holding’s Josh Harley and dozens more will be taking part in panels on the future of the housing market, the title industry, all things federal housing industry regulations and more. You can read all about the speakers and review the agenda, here

HousingWire Annual

Don’t wait until the last minute to reserve your seat, you can still find tickets here. And remember, HW+ members get 50% off their HW Annual registration. 

See you in Scottsdale!

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

