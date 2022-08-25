3 Can’t-miss HW Annual panels for new mortgage loan officers

Did you just begin your career as a mortgage loan officer and need the answers to questions you didn’t even know you had? HW Annual is the place for you. Happening Oct. 3-5, HW Annual is the epicenter of all things housing, and it is taking place in Scottsdale, AZ. These three panels have the can’t-miss information that new LOs can use to kick-start their careers. Check out the agenda, here, for a complete list of panels, keynotes and events.

A part of the Women of Influence Forum, this workshop is perfect for new loan officers, especially women new to the industry, to gain confidence in their position. Taking on a new role is difficult, especially if you are changing industries. Female leaders like Percy’s Sarah Crossley, ServiceLink’s Caitlin Green and AVE Lending‘s Annmarie Edwards will lead this workshop so attendees can get hands-on, practical experience in making a seat at the table for themselves and their fellow women working in the housing industry.

The housing market has changed drastically over the past few years, from sky-high home prices to fluctuating mortgage interest rates and a shift to the purchase market, it can be hard to reach homebuyers. Some homes are selling in ten minutes, others sit on the market for ten weeks. This panel will break down the need-to-know tips and tricks for reaching homebuyers in a purchase market, and it will help loan officers make the successful transition from focusing on refinancing to purchasing. There is still room in the industry for new loan officers to make their mark, and this panel will give new LOs the information they need to be successful.

This all-star panel is going to cover all corners of the housing industry and economics. Packed with the latest data on housing reports, they will discuss mortgage rates, housing inventory and the data and trends that all industry professionals need in order to find success moving forward. New LOs can’t miss this chance! Hear from HousingWire’s Logan Mohtashami, Bright MLS’s Lisa Sturtevant and CoreLogic’s Selma Hepp as they break down the future of housing. There is so much to be discussed!

HW Annual will be held in Scottsdale, Arizona this year and feature housing leaders from all corners of the industry, including real estate, mortgage and closings. Loan officers can get all the mortgage information they need. Join us at HW Annual for the content, connections and technology you need to win in this environment. As a reminder, HW+ members get exclusive pricing and receive 50% off the ticket price. Go here to register if you’re an HW+ member or to sign-up for HW+ to get access to that pricing.