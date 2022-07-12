HW Media
MortgageReal Estate

Why you should attend HW Annual Oct. 3-5 in Scottsdale

Join us for content and community around All Things Housing

Volatile mortgage rates and economic uncertainty have rocked the housing market this year, challenging mortgage lenders, real estate agents, title companies and appraisal firms to adapt quickly to changing conditions.

That’s why we’ve designed our HW Annual event Oct. 3-5 as the “Davos of Housing,” providing real, practical insight for this dynamic market from proven experts and leaders across the housing ecosystem. The All Things Housing agenda includes not only incredible content, but opportunities to share strategies, drive business and discover new technologies with others in the business.

HW Annual will feature a keynote from Ryan Serhant, founder and CEO of SERHANT real estate brokerage, which leverages media, education, entertainment, tech and marketing to sell luxury real estate. After just one year from its launch in 2020, the brokerage became the most followed real estate brand in the world.

The event will include an update on the housing economy, a regulatory super session, panels on the future of title, reaching homebuyers in a purchase market, what’s next for appraisal and more.

Featured speakers include Spencer Rascoff, co-founder and former CEO of Zillow, HousingWire Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami, Haley Parker of Fairway, Josh Hartley of Fathom Holdings, and many more. HW Annual kicks off with a Marketing Leaders Success Summit and also includes a Women of influence forum.

In addition, we’ve built in time to engage with peers, innovators and power players who can help move your business forward. The event’s resort location at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess provides award-winning bars and restaurants, along with pools, palm trees and fire pits for easy mingling. The Scottsdale area is also one of the world’s top golf destinations, with close proximity to 200 golf courses, including the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course and Champions Course, located right next to the property.

The market shift this year will be a watershed for the housing industry. Join us at HW Annual for the content, connections and technology you need to win in this environment. Register here.

