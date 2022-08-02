Don’t miss the Vanguard Forum at HW Annual Oct. 4

Since we first started recognizing our HousingWire Vanguard award winners years ago, one key theme has been very clear — Vanguard honorees all share an unmistakable impact on the industry at-large. This immense impact on the industry is why we’re thrilled to bring some of the greatest housing leaders of all time together for our inaugural Vanguard Forum at HousingWire Annual.

The Vanguard Forum is invitation-only and will be hosted as a sub-segment of HousingWire Annual on Oct. 4. In this off-the-record forum, we’re including two rounds of CEO Playbooks, which are 15-minute, lightning round speeches from some of the greatest housing leaders of all time. These power-packed talks will dive into each leader’s perspective on cycle highs, cycle lows and everything in between. We’re also hosting two fireside chats with our Vanguards, along with a special recognition of our 2022 honorees during the cocktail hour.

“The Vanguard Forum convenes at one of the most consequential moments in the history of the modern housing market,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media.

“As our market rapidly moves from a state of frenzy to a more normalized state, mortgage and real estate executives are tasked with developing the strategies, financial resources and partnerships that position their businesses for market share growth. This forum brings together the most impactful leaders in housing, all committed to moving the housing market forward,” said Collins.

Vanguard honorees are c-suite leaders who have made a clear difference in their respective fields. They come from all corners of the industry, including mortgage, appraisal, real estate, finance and more. These leaders inspire the next generation of housing professionals as well as their peers to bring their best every day. All invited guests are Vanguard Award winners, along with other high-growth c-suite professionals.

During the Vanguard Forum, these same honorees will share their tips, tricks and secrets from decades in the industry. The forum features leaders like Laura O’Connor, president and COO at JPAR Franchising, Rick Haase, president at United Real Estate, Katie Sweeney, CEO at AIME, and Tammy Richards, CEO at LendArch. No one is holding back, and this is bound to be the most powerful room in housing.

HW Annual will be held in Scottsdale, Arizona this year and feature housing leaders from all corners of the industry. Join us at HW Annual for the content, connections and insights you need to win in this environment. To register, go here, and if you have questions about this forum or how to get invited to the Vanguard Forum, reach out to [email protected].