René Rodriguez announced as the Vanguard Forum keynote speaker at HW Annual Oct. 4

René Rodriguez, the author of the best-selling book, “Amplify your Influence: Transform how you Communicate and Lead,” is slated to share his expert insights on leadership and influence during the Vanguard Forum at HW Annual this year. Joining as the keynote speaker for what should be the most powerful room in housing, Rodriguez kicks off the invite-only forum on Oct. 4.

Rodriguez has a unique professional background that begins with cutting his teeth early in his career in sales, eventually weaves in the mortgage industry, and rounds out with where he is today, an industry renowned speaker and author.

For the last 27 years, Rodriguez has perfected and developed his research in behavioral neuroscience, taking that knowledge to then help leaders and professionals solve some of the toughest challenges in growing influence, sales, and change.

As an entrepreneur and CEO of multiple companies, Rodriguez integrates a practical business approach that inspires his audience to take action. Through his keynote, boot camps, workshops and proprietary AMPLIFII course, he helps leaders own their backstory to build the frame for not only their unique value propositions but also a beautiful picture of life.

Amplify Your Influence by Rene Rodriguez

Clayton Collins, HW Media CEO, recently spoke with Rodriguez on the Housing News podcast, where the two discussed Rodriquez’s background in behavioral science, his passion for sales and the importance of building a personal brand.

Even if you haven’t had the chance to check out Rodriguez’s book yet, his keynote will highlight the key metrics and takeaways that you’ll want to apply to your business. Attendees will also get a free copy of his book, so you can dive in more afterwards on how to apply the latest advances in neuroscience to your real-world persuasion and influence strategies for immediate results. For more background on the book, it’s based on Rodriguez’s proprietary AMPLIFII system and methodologies that he has taught to over 100,000 participants around the world, making it a session you don’t want to miss.

The Vanguard Forum is invitation-only and will be hosted as a sub-segment of HousingWire Annual on Oct. 4. All invited guests are HousingWire Vanguard Award winners and other high-growth C-Suite professionals. In this off-the-record forum, we’re also including two rounds of CEO Playbooks, which are 15-minute, lightning round speeches from some of the greatest housing leaders of all time. Join us at HW Annual for the content, connections and insights you need to win in this environment. To register, go here, and if you have questions about this forum or how to get invited to the Vanguard Forum, reach out to [email protected].