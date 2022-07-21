Tamsen Webster to headline the Marketing Leaders Success Summit at HW Annual Oct. 3-5

If the last few housing cycles have proved anything in the industry, it’s that it is essential for marketing leaders to be agile. But what does that agility look like in action? And taking that question a step further, how do marketing leaders make sure they’re creating solutions that are resonating with their target audience. Part strategist and part storyteller, Tamsen Webster’s methods and ideas are here to reinvent the way companies market to their clients, which is why HousingWire is honored to have her as this year’s keynote at the Marketing Leaders Success Summit.

Webster will be speaking Monday morning, Oct. 3, at the summit, which is happening the day before HousingWire Annual. In her keynote address, “The Logic of Emotion: How to make inaction impossible,” she unpacks how marketing experts can best connect with their audience, explaining why the age-old “problem/solution” formula for driving action doesn’t work.

As rationalizing decision-makers, a message that presents only the audience’s problem will completely miss the mark with them. Instead, your clients tell themselves stories to justify what they do. That means your content needs more than just a problem and a solution, it needs to create a moment of truth in your audience’s mind — a realization that makes inaction impossible. Webster plans to dive into all of this and more in her keynote, where attendees will walk away with an easy-to-implement plan that creates both the logical and emotional change you need for content that creates long-term change.

Before launching and founding her company, Webster worked as an executive producer for TedX, and has held several high-level marketing positions at various companies. She’s also the author of “Find Your Red Thread: Make Your Big Ideas Irresistible.” All of her experience has culminated in a revolutionary marketing strategy that she now shares with businesses, leaders, readers and conference attendees all across the world.

The Marketing Leaders Success Summit is a limited capacity, half-day event that gives you the opportunity to spend a few hours focusing on what you do as a marketer. You’ll also have time to network with your peers and learn from a handful of subject matter experts on the most pressing issues. When you sign-up for HW Annual, make sure to select the add-on ticket for the summit to not miss out on Webster’s information-packed keynote. Register for the summit and HW Annual here.