Don’t miss the “Making Stats a Reality” panel at the Women of Influence Forum Oct. 3

By now, it is no surprise to hear that promoting women to leadership positions is beneficial for company performance and company culture, but it is time to go beyond talk. These leadership duos will share their experience in finding allies in the c-suite during the Women of Influence Forum at HW Annual on Oct. 3.

Ed Wu, chief technology officer and co-founder at Side, Hillary Saunders, chief broker officer and co-founder at Side, Shanya Arrington, chief compliance officer at The Money Source (TMS), and Rick Toma, chief operating officer at TMS, will be joined by HW Media’s own Sarah Wheeler and Clayton Collins for this eye-opening panel that goes beyond the statistics on women in leadership.

“Nothing is more timely (in my opinion) than having an open, honest and frank conversation about supporting women who want to make a difference in a historically male-driven industry by bringing on industry-leading women to the leadership table. Women typically bring a different lens and skillset to the table which ultimately can make a company more diverse, inclusive and more successful at the end of the day,” said Hillary Saunders.

Saunders and Wu are the co-founders of Side, a real estate brokerage that transforms agents into their own business owners. The revolutionary company has raised hundreds of millions of dollars from investors. It is also a great case study for the success a company can find when women rise to positions of leadership. During this panel, these two, along with the rest of the panelists, will share personal accounts on how they’ve taken top stats around women in leadership and put them into practice.

“This has always been an incredibly important topic to me and the rest of the team at Side: supporting women in leadership positions throughout the real estate industry,” said Ed Wu.

