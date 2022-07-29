Don’t miss the Women of Influence Forum at HW Annual Oct. 3

If there’s one thing successful women in housing have in common, it’s their ability to get sh*t done. Whether they’re managing a team, running a business, or anything in between, women are dominating the industry and making room at the table for a new generation of women to do the same. It’s because of this energy and desire to grow together that we’re excited to kick off HW Annual with the Women of Influence Forum on Oct. 3.

“I’ve had the pleasure of participating in the Women of Influence editorial committee for the last few years. After continuously watching the women in our industry lead by example, dedicate time to mentoring others and maybe most notably, implement company changes that have significantly moved the housing market forward, I couldn’t be more excited to have these women leaders together in one place,” said Brena Nath, Director of HW+ and Events at HW Media.

The Women of Influence Forum will include several panel discussions, a keynote and opportunities to learn from some of the industry’s top c-suite leaders. The panels include “(Wo)mentorship: How to Find and Maintain One,” “The Good, the Bad, and the Things We Need to Talk About: A Real Conversation Around Work-life Balance” and “Women in Leadership: Making Stats a Reality.”

Leaders like Bank of America’s AJ Barkley, the Mortgage Bankers Associations’s Marcia Davies, Side’s Hilary Saunders and Princeton Mortgage’s Courtney Graham will be sharing their insights from decades of experience in the industry. The Women of Influence Forum will also wrap with a workshop to take everything the sessions covered during the day and find ways to put the lessons into tangible action plans. While we know there’s no perfect 12-step plan to landing your dream life — wouldn’t that be nice — this workshop offers a way for attendees to connect with other leaders at the conference and learn more about what has worked for them. Our tables leaders include Coloramo Federal Credit Union’s Leora Ruzin, ServiceLink’s Caitlin Green and top lender Annmarie Edwards.

“This event was designed to create candid and real conversations with other influential women in the space. I’d also like to emphasize that this event is open to everyone, so please join us, as we all work to create more seats at the table for women,” said Nath.

The Women of Influence Forum at HousingWire Annual is a limited capacity, half-day event that offers attendees the opportunity to hear from women leaders in the industry and connect in a candid and real way with their counterparts. When you sign-up for HW Annual, make sure to select the add-on ticket for the forum in order to not miss out on panels like this one. Register for the forum and HW Annual here.