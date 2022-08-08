Learn how to reach homebuyers in a purchase market at HW Annual Oct. 3-5

Locking in home sellers and homebuyers in this market requires a lot more strategic planning and intentionality given how rapidly the market is shifting. To help you feel as equipped and informed as possible for today’s fast-changing market, we’re excited to hold the “Reaching homebuyers in a purchase market” panel at HousingWire Annual on Oct. 5.

This panel will feature industry leaders like mortgage expert Dan Catinella, Kristin Messerli, vice president of Strategy at Experience.com, and Jodi Hall, president and COO at Nationwide Mortgage Bankers. They will examine the end of the refi-driven market and the ways lenders and market experts are conquering today’s purchase market. From there, these experts will discuss the importance of consumer relationships, referrals and expanding your reach.

There’s never been a more important time to focus on the purchase market. As mortgage rates continue to rise and inventory remains extremely low, the refi boom has died down and purchase business is more difficult to come by. With housing situation not changing anytime soon, lenders who focused on refi business the past few years will need to pivot fast to keep up with the new types of demand.

Looking at this experience-packed panel, Messerli was a key player in creating the NextGen Homebuyer Report, and she’ll bring her insights to the table, along with her years of experience assisting underserved and first-time homebuyers into their dream homes. Meanwhile, Cantinella was a 2020 HousingWire Tech Trendsetter and has dedicated his career to implementing technology solutions into the housing Industry. Additionally, Hall has served as president of Nationwide Mortgage Bankers for three years and is dedicated to serving buyers and sellers in this market.

HW Annual will be held in Scottsdale, Arizona this year and feature housing leaders from all corners of the industry, including real estate, mortgage and closings. Hear from today’s top leaders and enjoy networking events with like-minded professionals. Join us at HW Annual for the content, connections and technology you need to win in this environment. Register for the event here