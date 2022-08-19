5 reasons why HW Annual is the team bonding event you need

Not only was HW Annual designed to bring you the latest insights on how to navigate today’s fast-changing market, but also, it was created with community and collaboration in mind. Hopefully, you are as excited to join together with everyone in the housing industry as the HousingWire team is.

If you still haven’t taken advantage of purchasing your team tickets for HW Annual, remember that the agenda has been curated for teams to come together and hear the currents trends and research from key leaders and experts, plus you’ll be able to relax and connect poolside, over a drink or even at our one of receptions. Here are five can’t-deny reasons for why you and your team need to join HousingWire for these 3 days of all things housing.

Expand your community

After several years of working remotely, sometimes in pajamas, you must admit it has gotten pretty isolating. Working and learning as a team is possible from behind video calls, but it is even better face-to-face. Don’t just trust the HousingWire team’s opinion, take it from a housing industry professional just like you.

“In my years in PropTech, I’ve come to understand the importance of community building in the industry. With a subject as important and personal as housing, there is no stronger way to learn and fuel growth than an old-fashioned conversation. That’s why HousingWire Annual is a necessary part of my planning. Community, Content, and Commerce in an idyllic setting. See you there.”

– Romi Mahajan, advisor at Rook Capital and president at KKM Group

Work hard, relax hard

It has been a rollercoaster year for the housing industry. You’ve burned the midnight oil, checked emails before dawn and moved mountains for homebuyers, sellers, partners and clients. After all that effort, you and your team deserve a few days of play to balance it all out. Of course, you’ll be learning and networking with other knowledgeable professionals at our scheduled events like the Welcome Reception, Poolside Party and After Party, but you can also take in a drink by the pool at the beautiful Fairmont Scottsdale Princess Resort, enjoy the arts and culture of Scottsdale or maybe fit in a round of golf.

Insider information

There’s a lot to be learned from webinars, internet searching, online videos and data, but none of the information you and your team piece together from the online world will compare with the wealth of information awaiting you on stage at HW Annual. The analysis, advice and honesty that the speakers have to share will give your business a boost like no other. These experts are discussing marketing, leadership, recessions, regulations and the next year of housing to help you future-proof your business. Stop scrolling for the right answers, and come to HW Annual to get the information directly from the sources.

Gadgets and gizmos

You might come away from HW Annual with more than just a brain full of information and a motivated team because you can explore dozens of products and services from the HW Annual sponsors. When you join your team in Scottsdale, Arizona, you can come together to find the next solution your business needs. Explore offerings from top companies in ways that discussing over email and reading through online sites can’t compare.

Power of a handshake

We’ve all been missing the water cooler conversations and have turned cameras on in one too many work-from-home happy hours. Meet your team in person at HW Annual to reconnect and reinvest in one another’s lives. One of the keys to a successful team is strong relationships, and in between the panels, keynotes and networking sessions at HW Annual, you and your team will have a chance to share important life updates, meet permanently remote team members who have never interacted in person and remember why you love working together.

HW Annual will be held in Scottsdale, Arizona this year and feature housing leaders from all corners of the industry, including real estate, mortgage and closings. Hear from today’s top leaders and enjoy networking events with like-minded professionals. Join us at HW Annual for the content, connections and technology you need to win in this environment. Register 3 or more of your team members to save up to $900!