Is now a good time to invest in real estate automation technologies?
HousingWire Magazine: August 2022
6 Steps for Lenders to Reduce Cost Per Loan & Increase Margins with Appraisal Automation
Logan Mohtashami: Will we see a soft landing for housing?
Two HW Annual sessions that can help you navigate a recession

This year's agenda is designed to help you navigate the future of the housing industry

Worried about the changing tides in the real estate market and the current recession? To help you feel as prepared and informed as possible, we’ve designed the HousingWire Annual agenda to address the top questions in housing right now, including questions around the recession and how housing professionals are working to stay competitive in this environment.

During HousingWire Annual, we’re hosting the Housing Market Super Session and The Future of Marketing panel, which will both address these questions. These two sessions include expert panelists who will tap into the year’s of experience they have navigating shifting markets to present you with the tools and roadmap you need to move forward in 2022 and beyond

At the Housing Market Super Session, attendees will get the low down on the future of the housing industry, along with all the information you’ll need to prepare for a recession. You aren’t alone in your concerns or hopes for the future. Panelists include HousingWire Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami, Lisa Sturtevant, chief economist at Bright MLS, Matt Graham, founder and CEO at MBS Live, and Selma Hepp, executive of research & insights and interim lead of the office of the chief economist at CoreLogic.

During the Future of Marketing panel, attendees will get a marketing-specific view on what the coming months and years will look like for marketing strategies in housing. With rising rates, inflation, a complete switch to purchase and continued inventory constraints, there will be a lot for this panel to talk about. The line-up of panelists includes Rick Webster, chief marketing officer at Lender Price, Amy Moses, vice president of marketing and communications at EscrowTab, Sara Holtz, vice president of demand marketing and communications at ICE Mortgage Technology, and Cory Jo Vasquez, chief marketing officer at Realty ONE Group.

HW Annual will be held in Scottsdale, Arizona this year and feature housing leaders from all corners of the industry, including real estate, mortgage and closings. Hear from today’s top leaders and enjoy networking events with like-minded professionals. Join us at HW Annual for the content, connections and technology you need to win in this environment. Register for the event here.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

