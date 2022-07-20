Logan Mohtashami to lead housing super session at HW Annual Oct. 3-5

Mortgage interest rates are up, housing inventory is down and demographics still show there’s a ton of demand. Given the current economy, how are housing professionals supposed to stay competitive the rest of the year and beyond? To help address this question and more, we’re excited to feature HousingWire Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami at HW Annual Oct. 3-5, where he will share his forecast for the future of the housing market.

Mohtashami will kick off the Housing Market Super Session on Wednesday morning Oct. 5, and following his talk, he’ll join a team of economic experts for a panel discussion and Q&A on the state of housing. This superstar panel is designed to help synthesize and deliver housing data to you in a meaningful and easy-to-understand way. During the super session, the team of housing experts will discuss everything from mortgage rates and inventory to home prices and the bond market.

A housing data analyst, economic guru and chart enthusiast, Mohtashami has been sharing his insights on the housing market for more than a decade. Currently, Mohtashami is the lead analyst at HW Media, a financial writer and public speaker, covering the U.S. economy with a specialization in the housing market. Mothashami’s work is frequently quoted in BankRate.com and Bloomberg financial. Mohtashami has been an invited to speak at the Americatlyst, California Association Of Realtors, the National Association Of Women In Real Estate Business and other economic conferences. He is also a recurring guest on Bloomberg Financial where he discusses the health of the housing market.

Before he became the housing expert and prolific speaker that the world knows him as today, Mohtashami worked as a loan manager with AMC Lending for nearly 25 years. That vast, hands-on experience in the housing industry has equipped Mohtashami to educate today’s real estate professionals and the next generation of real estate professionals, with the forecasts and information they need to find success.

HW Annual will be held in Scottsdale, Arizona this year and feature housing leaders from all corners of the industry including real estate, mortgage and closings. Hear from today’s top leaders and experts and enjoy networking events with like-minded professionals. Join us at HW Annual for the content, connections and insights you need to win in this environment. Register here