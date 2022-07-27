HW Media
Inside the “The Future of Marketing” panel at the Marketing Leaders Success Summit on Oct. 3

Join us for this half-day event that kicks off HW Annual

After making some major pivots over the last few years, the housing industry is once again in a new cycle. So what does a purchase-driven market mean for marketing professionals, especially in a world where marketers are helping make many strategic decisions in a company? From launching rebrands to finding ways to fuel the sales pipeline, we’re excited to answer your top marketing questions on “The Future of Marketing” panel at the Marketing Leaders Success Summit.

The panel will take place on Oct. 3 at the summit, which is happening the day before HousingWire Annual. This panel includes Rick Webster, chief marketing officer at Lender Price, Amy Moses, vice president of marketing and communication at EscrowTab, and Sara Holtz, vice president of demand marketing and communication ICE Mortgage Technology. The panel will be moderated by Caren Karris, who serves as vice president of growth at HW Media.  

“Marketers have access to a vast toolkit to develop their strategies, but they don’t often get to come together to compare tools and tactics with other marketers. I’m excited to connect with and learn from the best in the industry this fall,” said Karris. 

These marketing executives have more than 50 years of combined experience, with all of those years in the industry giving them unique insights into what is coming next in the world of marketing. During the panel, they’ll discuss the impact that digital marketing is having on the housing industry, the biggest trends that they think will define the future of marketing and the resources that you need to be tapping into.

The Marketing Leaders Success Summit is a limited capacity, half-day event that gives you the opportunity to spend a few hours focusing on what you do as a marketer. You’ll also have time to network with your peers and learn from a handful of subject matter experts on the most pressing issues. When you sign-up for HW Annual, make sure to select the add-on ticket for the summit to not miss out on this inspirational panel. Register for the summit and HW Annual here.

