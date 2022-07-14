Haley Parker to speak at HW Annual October 3-5



Social media is a force to be reckoned with, especially in the world of real estate and mortgage. Haley Parker is a HousingWire 2022 Marketing Leader who proves that social media savviness can be the difference between gaining a client or losing one, which is why HousingWire is honored to include Parker as a panelist at this year’s HousingWire Annual conference.

Parker will be speaking on October 3rd at the Marketing Leaders Success Summit along with two other successful marketing leaders, Arjun Dhringa and Doug Wilber, on how they earned their first 100k followers. Their session will include all the social media tips and tricks that industry professionals can use to up their game online.

Parker has earned thousands of Instagram followers, and she uses her account to post about real estate, business development and marketing tips. Follow her @haley.haunani.parker for all her entertaining and informative social media updates.

Parker currently serves as the area business development manager at Fairway Independent Mortgage Company. In this role, Parker prioritizes the company culture and her team’s well-being. Thanks to these priorities, her team feels empowered to be their best every day. She is also passionate about building professional relationships, creating a strong brand identity and growing her team. Prior to her time at Fairway, Parker served as the business development coordinator for NOVA Home Loans.

HW Annual will be held in Scottsdale, Arizona this year and feature housing leaders from all corners of the industry including real estate, mortgage, and closings. Hear from today's top marketing leaders and enjoy networking events with like-minded professionals.