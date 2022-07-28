HW Media
HousingWire Annual

Join us at the Marketing Leaders Success Summit at HousingWire Annual on Oct. 3rd

Come learn more about the future of marketing in the housing industry

Marketers are often the most creative and influential marketing minds in the housing economy. Over the last few years, they’ve proved over and over again just how important and strategic their role is when it comes to being agile in times of uncertainty, filling the sales funnel, leading strategic brand executions and more. Their pivotal role in the industry is why we’re excited to offer marketing leaders a place to come together for a few hours to focus on what you do as a marketer and network with the brightest marketing minds. Kicking off HousingWire Annual, marketing professionals from across the housing industry are invited to join us for the Marketing Leaders Success Summit on Oct. 3rd.

The summit includes keynote speaker, Tamsen Webster, who will unpack how marketing experts can best connect with their audience, explaining why the age-old “problem/solution” formula for driving action doesn’t work. Attendees will walk away with an easy-to-implement plan that creates both the logical and emotional change you need to make content that creates long-term change.

Other panels at the summit include “1+1=3 The Marketing Strategy of M&A,” “How I Earned 100k Followers & Other Social Media Lessons,” and “The Future of Marketing.”

“I design the event specifically to give back to all the great marketers we work with day in and day out in hopes of giving them information and insight that is helpful,” said Jennifer Laws, senior vice president of sales and operations at HW Media. 

By attending the summit, you’ll hear from best-in-class marketing experts like Fairway Independent Mortgage‘s Haley Parker, Lender Price’s Rick Webster and ICE Mortgage Technology’s Sara Holtz, as they dive into the best practices and trends that they’re closely watching.

“The Marketing Leaders Success Summit is a great way for marketers from across the industry to come to HW Annual and spend a few hours focusing on what they do for their organizations, learn new tactics and spend time with their peers,” said Laws.   

The Marketing Leaders Success Summit is a limited capacity, half-day event that gives you the opportunity to spend a few hours focusing on what you do as a marketer. You’ll also have time to network with your peers and learn from a handful of subject matter experts on the most pressing issues. When you sign-up for HW Annual, make sure to select the add-on ticket for the summit to not miss out on all the amazing speakers and panels. Register for the summit and HW Annual here.

Business data analytics process management with consultant touching connected charts
More than ever, lender profitability requires maintaining pace with innovation HW+

Lenders continue to face tightening profit margins as interest rates stay substantially higher than they were last year. In light of this, HousingWire recently caught up with Teraverde Chief Technology & Innovation Officer Rob Peterson to learn more about what lenders need to succeed in today's lending environment.

