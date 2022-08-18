Learn from these 5 powerful executives at HW Annual

There’s a lot that you can learn and gain by listening to the top c-suite leaders in the housing industry, whether you are a new hire, an aspiring entrepreneur or in the c-suite yourself. That is why HW Annual is thrilled to include an amazing line-up of powerful CEOs in the agenda for this year’s conference. Tap into the knowledge bank of these top CEOs who are driving their businesses forward by registering today for HW Annual in Scottsdale, Arizona Oct. 3-5.

As a preview, here is only a handful of the leaders that you’ll hear from by attending the conference. In this fast-changing market, information and insights are a key difference maker when it comes to staying competitive, retaining top talent and following the latest updates in the market and policy this year and beyond.

Marketing Leaders Success Summit

Kicking off HW Annual, the Marketing Leaders Success Summit is a half-day event on Oct. 3. As Chief Marketing Officer at OJO Labs, Karen Starns will be taking the stage for the “1+1=3 The Marketing Strategy of M&A” panel. In her role as CMO, Starns oversees a fast-growing, agile team across product marketing, brand, creative and insights. Starns will use her years of experience developing and executing a marketing strategy after big shifts in a company to equip attendees with the key things they should consider, factors that they’ll have to overcome and guidance on how to successfully brand a newly combined company.

Women of Influence Forum

Joining as a speaker for the Women of Influence Forum, which is a half-day event at HW Annual on Oct. 3, Aslan Home Lending President and CEO Carrie Gusmus will be sitting on the “The good, the bad, and the things we need to talk about” panel. A senior management professional with nearly 30 years of experience, Gusmus is committed to the honest goal of positively affecting every life she touches, every day, and she’s held to that focus while demonstrating success in aggressive company growth, P&L management, program management and team leadership.

Vanguard Forum

The exclusive Vanguard Forum, happening Oct. 4 during HW Annual, is slated to be the most powerful room in housing. While this room has the greatest housing leaders of all time, I’ll spotlight two of them here, and you can go here for the full forum agenda. Gino Blefari, CEO HomeServices of America, and Tom Ferry, founder and CEO at FerryIntl, will be on stage for a fireside chat, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the hard work that goes into leadership, wins and losses, and so much more.

HW Annual

Outside of the three sub-segment events, HW Annual also includes two half-days filled with the latest insights on growing your business, understanding the state of the housing market, navigating the latest shifts in policy and more. One person to highlight in this agenda is Faith Schwartz, CEO and founder of Housing Finance Strategies. Schwartz is a leader in the housing industry and has served in executive leadership roles for large companies, including H&R Block, Freddie Mac and CoreLogic, and will be joining the Regulatory Super Session panel.

HW Annual will be held in Scottsdale, Arizona this year and feature housing leaders from all corners of the industry, including real estate, mortgage and closings. Hear from today’s top leaders and enjoy networking events with like-minded professionals. Join us at HW Annual for the content, connections and technology you need to win in this environment. Register for HW Annual here