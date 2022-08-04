Unpacking the top housing regulations to watch at HW Annual on Oct. 4

The current administration has been in office for over a year and a half, and with that tenure, a lot of the new housing officials have had time to create and announce their core initiatives. To help bring you the latest regulatory and government updates that you need to be aware of, we’re excited to include the Regulatory Super Session at HousingWire Annual on Oct. 4. This super session will provide the insights you need to know when it comes to what’s happening in the government and in housing regulations.

Angel Hernandez, vice president of industry and regulatory affairs at Stavvy, is moderating the panel and will tap into his background in housing policy and regulation to ask the questions you need to know to strategically drive your business forward. For background, Hernandez oversees Stavvy’s public policy engagement and strategic industry partnerships, and joined the company from the Housing Policy Council, where he served as the vice president of Capital Markets Policy. He also served as the director of MBS Programs and Strategic Planning at Ginnie Mae.

Hernandez will be joined by by Faith Schwartz, the CEO and founder of Housing Finance Strategies, a strategic advisory firm that serves banks, mortgage companies, nonprofits and fintech companies. She also is a member of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s advisory board for 2022 and 2023. With vast experience in housing policy, tech modernization, regulatory issues, and more, Schwartz has a lot of insight and knowledge to share with attendees.

Additionally, we have Julienne Joseph, deputy assistant secretary, office of Single Family Housing at the Federal Housing Administration, joining the panel. As deputy assistant secretary, she oversees the FHA’s insurance-in-force portfolio of more than 7.3 million loans with an unpaid principal balance of more than $1.2 trillion, along with managing all aspects of FHA’s single-family housing operations.

This session could not come at a better time given the heightened focus on housing regulations in mortgage and real estate and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes. It is the round-up on the government news you’ve missed! Attendees will get the latest information on fair housing and appraisal bias, plus the latest initiatives and innovations by the regulators.

HW Annual will be held in Scottsdale, Arizona this year and feature housing leaders from all corners of the industry, including real estate, mortgage and closings. Hear from today’s top leaders and enjoy networking events with like-minded professionals. After the Regulatory Super Session, stick around for other panels like, “The Future of Title.” Join us at HW Annual for the content, connections and technology you need to win in this environment. Register for the event here