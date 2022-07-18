Josh Harley to speak at HousingWire Annual Oct. 3-5

The mortgage and real estate industries are quickly adapting to technological advances in order to keep up with consumer demands and the changing markets. As a result, it is no surprise that Fathom Holding CEO, Josh Harley, will speak at HW Annual to talk about the disruption happening in the real estate space.

A real estate innovator and technologist, Harley is set to speak on Tuesday, October 4th, on the “From Disruption to Partnership: Amazon of Real Estate” panel. He will be joined by Marc King and Nick Bailey for this riveting discussion between some of the industry’s most tech-forward leaders and companies.

Harley founded Fathom Realty in 2010, and the company has since expanded to Fathom Holdings. It encompasses brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance and technology companies like Real Results, Verus Title and Encompass Lending. After 12 years of business, Harley continues his vital work with the company through his position as CEO and chairman. He and his team’s hard work has landed the company a ranking as one of the top 10 largest brokerages in the U.S. The company was also ranked among the RealTrends top 500 companies.

Outside of his time with Fathom, Harley, a veteran himself, is the chairman of the board for Hometown Heroes, a charity organization for veterans. His previous experiences also include leadership positions with Highland Homes, Everdrive Solutions and Home Central. He is a self-described “servant leader” who leads through a listening ear, empowerment and understanding.

HW Annual will be held in Scottsdale, Arizona this year and feature housing leaders from all corners of the industry including real estate, mortgage and closings. Hear from today’s top leaders and experts and enjoy networking events with like-minded professionals. Join us at HW Annual for the content, connections and technology you need to win in this environment. Register here