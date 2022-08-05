Act now to get your room for HW Annual Oct. 3-5 in Scottsdale

With just under two months until HW Annual, it is important to make your hotel reservations now to join us in person for this power-packed event. HW Annual will take place from Oct. 3-5 at the Fairmont Princess Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona. Attendees who register soon can still find a spot in the HW Annual block of rooms, which includes a special $395 per night room rate.

Relaxation and outdoor adventure meet at this beautiful resort. We are thrilled to have it as the home of HW Annual 2022 since it provides a beautiful backdrop for all of the cutting-edge information to be gained at HW Annual. It is also the longest-running AAA Five Diamond resort in Arizona.

The property includes six pools, a spa, five restaurants and bars and two golf courses. Explore all of these amenities in between your favorite panels and keynote speakers! The city of Scottsdale also has lots to offer, and attendees should make time to explore the vibrant arts and social scene around town.

For more information on the panels to watch for, the keynotes we have lined up and the extra events we have happening during HW Annual, check out these links.

HW Annual will be held in Scottsdale, Arizona this year and feature housing leaders from all corners of the industry including real estate, mortgage and closings. Hear from today’s top leaders and experts and enjoy networking events with like-minded professionals. Join us at HW Annual for the content, connections and insights you need to win in this environment. Register here