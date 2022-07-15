Nick Bailey to speak at HW Annual 2022 Oct. 3-5

In today’s fast-paced real estate market, results and creative problem solving are the name of the game, which are two keys areas that Nick Bailey, president and CEO of RE/MAX, is more than skilled at. This is why HousingWire is honored to include Bailey in the list of speakers for HW Annual 2022.

Attendees can find Bailey on the stage Tuesday morning, October 4th. He will be sharing his insights on staying ahead of the curve during the “From Disruption to Partnership: The Amazon of Real Estate” panel. The question, “can anyone truly disrupt real estate?” may finally be answered.

Bailey began his career in real estate as a teenager when he purchased his first investment property. The joy of that experience propelled him to earn his real estate license at the age of 21, and there was no stopping him from there. Bailey has held a long tenure with RE/MAX, working in positions from regional manager and vice president all the way to his current position as president and CEO. Outside of RE/MAX, he has also held senior positions at Century 21 and Zillow.

Bailey has been named one of the top 25 most influential leaders in the industry, and it is no surprise as to why. In all of his leadership positions, he has led multi-million dollar marketing initiatives, attracted impressive talent, innovated in the industry and built long-term, successful relationships.

HW Annual will be held in Scottsdale, Arizona this year and feature housing leaders from all corners of the industry including real estate, mortgage and closings.