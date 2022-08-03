Don’t miss the Future of Title panel at HW Annual Oct. 4

From tech adoption and innovation to M&A activity and partnerships, there have been a lot of shifts in the title sector, making “The Future of Title” session one of the can’t-miss panels this year at HW Annual on Oct. 4

Mortgage and real estate professionals will want to pay close attention to this panel as the speakers discuss what the next year has in store for all things title, including insights into the latest innovations and the potential of blockchain to transform the industry.

The panel is made up of industry professionals like Pat Stone, chairman and CEO of Williston Financial Group, Heather Siegel, account manager at Qualia, Marcus Hunt, co-founder and attorney at South Oak Title and Title Success Solutions, and Rachel Luna, agency development manager at Patriot Title Co. The panel will be moderated by HW Media’s own Allison LaForgia.

“Title is a corner of the housing industry that has an industry-wide interest, and has had a good amount of news coverage in the past year. News about M&A, consolidation and even blockchain has reached mainstream news cycles. I’m excited to explore the latest trends and what the future of title could look like with this panel of industry experts,” said Allison LaForgia, senior webinar and events manager at HW Media.

Attendees will get an inside look at where the title business could be headed next year. The speakers will explore and analyze the all-important blockchain innovations that are revolutionizing the industry, as well as the consolidation and M&A trends that will be affecting title moving forward. This panel is a great opportunity to bring cutting-edge information back to your business and put the knowledge gained from HW Annual to practical use.

HW Annual will be held in Scottsdale, Arizona this year and feature housing leaders from all corners of the industry including real estate, mortgage and closings. Hear from today's top leaders and experts and enjoy networking events with like-minded professionals. After this panel, stick around for "Reaching Homebuyers in a Purchase Market" panel.