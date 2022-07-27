Marc King to speak at HW Annual Oct. 3-5

The emerging real estate brokerage model is starting to include more and more services in order to stay competitive. But is this what disruption looks like in the real estate space? Or, have brokerages started to focus in on partnering when it comes to innovative decisions? Tapping into his experience and knowledge as the president of Keller Williams, Marc King will share his insights on these questions during the “From Disruption to Partnership: the Amazon of real estate” panel at HousingWire Annual.

King will be joined by other industry leaders, including Nick Bailey, president and CEO at RE/MAX, and Josh Harley, founder and CEO at Fathom Holdings, as they discuss how brokerages are staying competitive. During the panel, they’ll also unpack how the old “disruptors” have given up on disrupting real estate and instead are building models to partner with them.

As president of Keller Williams, the world’s largest real estate technology franchise by agent count, King is intent on disrupting the traditional approach to real estate. Together with leaders and technologists at kwx, the holding company of KW, King is focused on delivering and innovating on world-class customer experiences at scale, while keeping the agent at the center of the real estate experience.

Previously, King served as the director of growth for KW. With a real estate career spanning more than 20 years, King has also served as a real estate coach, a master trainer and has held a multitude of senior leadership positions, from the market center to the regional level at KW.

HW Annual will be held in Scottsdale, Arizona this year and feature housing leaders from all corners of the industry, including real estate, mortgage and closings. Hear from today’s top leaders and enjoy networking events with like-minded professionals. After King’s panel, check out other panels like the “Regulatory Super Session.” Join us at HW Annual for the content, connections and technology you need to win in this environment. Register for the event here