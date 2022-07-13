Spencer Rascoff to headline at HW Annual October 3-5

One of the largest barriers to homeownership is affordability and access. Former Zillow CEO, Spencer Rascoff, has recognized that obstacle and uses his business and real estate insight to tear it down. That is why HousingWire is thrilled to have Rascoff as a headline speaker at HW Annual October 3 – 5th 2022.

On Wednesday morning, Rascoff’s 20-plus years of experience will shine on the HW Annual stage. As a top business leader, he is set to tackle the next challenge, tapping into his experience as an entrepreneur and company leader at some of the biggest names in housing to leave attendees with his expert perspective on the future of housing.

Rascoff was co-founder and CEO of Zillow until his departure in 2014. Since then, he has dug further into the entrepreneur and investment world. He is the co-founder and board chair of Pacaso, a company that helps homebuyers purchase their second home. He also merged his company Supernova with Offerpad, a leading real estate company. He recently invested in Arrived Homes, a Seattle-based real estate company investing in single-family rental properties. Rascoff lives and breathes a lucrative mix of technology finance, and real estate, three inextricably linked sectors.

Outside of his time in the board room, Rascoff is the host of “Office Hours,” a podcast featuring candid conversations between prominent executives on leadership, diversity equity and inclusion and startups. Some of his most recent guests include Stephen Adler, mayor of the booming real estate city Austin, TX and Ryan Serhant, founder of real estate brokerage SERHANT. He is also the author of the NYT Bestseller, “Zillow Talk: Rewriting the Rules of Real Estate.”

