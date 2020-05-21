Patty Arvielo to speak at June’s virtual engage.marketing summit

With more than 30 years of mortgage industry experience, Patty Arvielo helms New American Funding‘s daily operations of more than 200 branches, 3,300 employees and a servicing portfolio of more than 131,000 loans for $32 billion.

That operation has exponentially grown from the one Arvielo and her husband, Rick, founded 17 years ago. The duo has built New American Funding into a mortgage lending and servicing powerhouse that has landed the company on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies six times.

At our virtual engage.marketing summit on June 11-12, Arvielo will discuss a topic she’s particularly passionate about: Hispanic homeownership. A first-generation Latina whose mother left Mexico at 18, she will cover marketing to Latino borrowers.

Arvielo’s support of Hispanic consumers during the home-buying process is long-standing. She launched New American Funding’s Latino Focus committee in 2013 to address the challenges Hispanic homebuyers face.

Arvielo advocates externally, as well. She has served extensively for industry groups, including the Mortgage Bankers Association‘s Diversity and Inclusion committee, the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals and the Housing Counseling Federal Advisory Committee. She frequently visits Washington, D.C. to rally on behalf of homeowners.

Because of her track record and extensive contributions, she was named one of HousingWire’s Women of Influence in 2017 and 2018 and a HousingWire Vanguard, which recognizes industry leaders with a significant impact on the housing economy and various sectors, in 2015 and 2017.

On Tuesday, Arvielo was awarded two Stevie American Business Awards, including Gold for Woman of the Year.

These are just a few of the experts we have lined up for the two-day summit, which also includes Casey Hurbis, Brian Covey, Barbara Yolles, Alec Hanson, Cindy McGovern, Kevin Peranio and Bill Ludwig.