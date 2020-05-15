Mortgage

Quicken Loans CMO Casey Hurbis to speak at June’s engage.marketing

Instrumental in partnerships with PGA and NFL, including those Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl commercials

Quicken Loans Chief Marketing Officer Casey Hurbis is a marketing powerhouse. Overseeing a team of more than 300 people, he’s been instrumental in securing partnerships with the PGA Tour and the NFL, making Rocket Mortgage the official mortgage sponsor of the league.

And Hurbis’ team launched two memorable Super Bowl commercials for Rocket Mortgage, one in 2018 with Keegan-Michael Key and another in 2020 with Aquaman star Jason Momoa.

Hurbis’ expertise and adaptability are why we invited him to speak at this year’s virtual engage.marketing summit in June, themed The Agile Marketer. During this COVID-19 period, marketing will be about developing ways to reach customers while balancing the severity of the pandemic, executing effective creative, and pivoting quickly as priorities and market conditions change.

These are decisions that Hurbis has balanced throughout his career, including previous economic downturns. He started in advertising account management for the Chrysler portfolio of brands, working up the ranks over 18 years to senior vice president and navigating through the Great Recession and the automaker’s subsequent bankruptcy. Hurbis then led marketing and communications for FIAT and reintroduced the Italian brand to U.S. consumers after a 20-plus year hiatus. He joined Quicken Loans in 2017.

Don’t miss the opportunity to hear Hurbis’ insights first-hand at the engage.marketing summit by registering here. He is one of many industry leaders we have lined up for June 11-12, including Kevin Peranio, Sarah DeCiantisBobbi HoweBarbara YollesAlec HansonJim McDonaldRick Arvielo, Brian Covey and many more.

