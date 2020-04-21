Mortgage

Alec Hanson, SVP at loanDepot, to lead master class on video at engage.marketing in June

Creator of “100 videos in 100 days”

A recent survey by Hubspot showed just how important video is to an effective marketing strategy, with 88% of video marketers reporting that video gives them a positive ROI. This is why we’ve invited Alec Hanson, senior vice president at loanDepot, to lead a master class on video at our virtual engage.marketing summit on June 11.

Hanson has spent years in production as a nationally ranked, top 1% originator within the mortgage industry, organically creating top-producing branches for large national lenders.

He was also one of the first originators to embrace video, recording more than 260 episodes of “Drive Time with Alec” starting in 2011. Last year, Hanson launched a series called “100 videos in 100 days” to encourage LOs to use video to build their personal brand and make a human connection with borrowers.

In his 30-minute session at engage.marketing, Hanson will walk us through very practical tips on producing engaging videos, but will also cover how to persevere and see long-lasting results from investing time in this platform. Whether you’re just starting out or want to improve what you’ve been doing for years, this master class is a great opportunity to learn from one of the best in the business.

And Hanson is just one of the amazing speakers we have lined up, including experts such as Bobbi Howe, Barbara Yolles, Brian Covey, Sarah DeCiantis, Cindy McGovern, Kevin Peranio, Bill Ludwig, David Arnett, Haley Parker and many more.

Join us virtually on June 11-12 by registering here.

