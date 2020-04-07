Barbara Yolles to speak at engage.marketing in June

Barbara Yolles is a force of nature. Her 25-year career includes everything from launching the Dollar Menu at McDonald’s to driving global growth for advertising agencies and clients as CMO at McCann and Campbell Ewald. Within the mortgage space, Yolles’ resume includes building world-class marketing teams at both United Wholesale Mortgage and TMS.

In 2019, Yolles launched LUDWIG+, a brand transformation and business acceleration company. LUDWIG+ provides full-service strategic consultancy, brand positioning, architecture and identity, creative, media, and production services across every media platform (owned, earned, paid).

Yolles was motivated to launch the company after seeing the gap between advertising agencies and in-house marketing departments. The brilliance of ad agencies doesn’t always translate into the needs to run and accelerate a business.

On the flip side, in-house marketing departments aren’t always able to attract world-class talent. The LUDWIG+ sweet spot is the convergence of creative, strategic consultation, and go-to-market brilliance, that transcends every inch of a company to ignite the brand internally and externally.

In a matter of months, LUDWIG+ landed 15 clients, including global healthcare, packaged goods, and financial services, with some of the largest players in the industry. In many of these relationships, LUDWIG+ uniquely serves as the client’s marketing department.

Which is why we’ve invited Yolles to share her hard-won expertise as part of our engage.marketing virtual summit June 11-12. HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler will interview Yolles on a topic that is more important than ever: How to Make Marketing a Revenue Center.

While not everyone can start a whole new agency, Yolles will discuss ways marketers can add value in ways that make them indispensable to their companies.

It’s all part of our focus on The Agile Marketer — someone who collaborates across teams with nimble creative execution and the ability to pivot quickly when priorities or market conditions shift.

It’s the skill set marketers need in this unprecedented environment, and HousingWire has designed every facet of this virtual summit to deliver the expert insights and connection you need to succeed now.

Reserve your spot here.