Award-winning CMO Sarah DeCiantis to speak at June’s engage.marketing

Marketing – from thoughtful advertising, to eye-catching social media, to an engaging, navigable website – is critical to grow clients and revenue for a real estate or lending company. Yet in an economic downturn or even recession, it’s tough to determine the best use of marketing dollars, appropriate creative tone and the most effective messages for a website.

That’s why we invited Sarah DeCiantis, chief marketing officer of United Wholesale Mortgage, to speak at our engage.marketing virtual summit on June 11-12. In the session “Marketing in a Recession,” she’ll share insights on how to stretch every marketing dollar in your budget.

DeCiantis’ accolades are impressive. Under her leadership, UWM devised marketing campaigns and developed a redesigned website that increased brand recognition by 36% in 18 months, contributing to the company’s stake as a top-3 overall lender and the nation’s largest wholesale lender. On a daily basis, she oversees marketing and strategy among advertising, public relations, social media, creative and customer relationship management.

Because of her track record, she was named one of HousingWire’s 2018 Rising Stars, a 2019 Women of Influence and a 2019 Vanguard, which recognizes industry leaders with a significant impact on the housing economy and various sectors.

DeCiantis started her career at advertising agencies, then led partnership marketing for a sports and entertainment company before joining UWM as a marketing executive in 2014.

“Sarah has been an amazing leader at our company for years and helped build the top marketing team in the country,” said Mat Ishbia, president and CEO of UWM, said in 2017 when DeCiantis was promoted to chief marketing officer. “She has been the key driver behind UWM’s strategic approach to marketing, which has helped catapult us to the No. 1 wholesale lender in America.”

