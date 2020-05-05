Rick Arvielo to speak at engage marketing summit in June

We’re focusing on The Agile Marketer at this year’s engage.marketing summit in June, which is why we’ve invited Rick Arvielo, CEO of New American Funding, to share his expertise on marketing technology in this turbulent time.

Arvielo founded New American Funding in 2003 with wife Patty Arvielo, NAF’s president, and designed its business model around time-saving software. His passion for technology inspired the company’s state-of-the-art marketing division and the creation of a full in-house production studio for video content.

Rick Arvielo

That attention to marketing and streamlined systems has resulted in tremendous growth for NAF, which today has 198 branches and 3,300 employees. The company is an approved Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae seller/servicer, and includes a retail-based lending division, a builder division and a servicing portfolio of $32.1 billion.

At our virtual engage.marketing summit June 11-12, Arvielo will be interviewed by HousingWire CEO Clayton Collins for a session on Marketing Meets Tech. Arvielo will also be on a panel with Realtor Bobbi Howe to talk about the Lender-Realtor partnership and how that symbiotic relationship is evolving right now.

In addition to leading NAF, Arvielo served on the Mortgage Bankers Association board, has held a seat at the MBA’s Residential Board of Governors, was the 2017-2018 Chairman of MORPAC, and currently serves in an elected position on the steering committee for the Mortgage Action Alliance Committee.

Arvielo has also been the recipient of numerous awards recognizing his leadership in the industry, including a Silver Stevie Award for Executive of the Year in Financial Services in 2018, and EY’s 2016 Entrepreneur of The Year Orange County. Arvielo was also honored as one of HousingWire’s Industry Vanguards in 2015 and 2017.

Don’t miss the chance to learn from Arvielo and other experts, including Alec Hanson, Bobbi Howe, Barbara Yolles, Brian Covey, Sarah DeCiantis, Cindy McGovern, Kevin Peranio, Bill Ludwig, David Arnett, Chelsea Peitz, Eric Benaim, Haley Parker and many more.

Join us virtually on June 11-12 by registering here.