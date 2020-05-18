Brian Covey to speak at engage.marketing in June

Marketing is not only about inspiring prospective clients; it’s increasingly about collaborating with internal teams and driving profitability. Effective CMOs and marketing teams communicate their value and performance metrics across departments.

This is why we’ve invited Brian Covey, vice president of regional production for loanDepot, to June’s engage.marketing virtual summit. As part of a panel of mortgage leaders, Covey will share how to maximize marketing’s influence among internal teams.

Covey, who spoke earlier this year at HousingWire’s engage.talent summit, is a dynamic force. At loanDepot, he recruits, coaches and trains leaders and loan consultants throughout the eastern and central United States. He also serves as a member and contributor to the Forbes Real Estate Council, an invitation-only group for real estate executives. Plus, he hosts a weekly podcast on the housing industry.

