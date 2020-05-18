Mortgage

Brian Covey to speak at engage.marketing in June

loanDepot's vice president of regional production to share tips on maximizing marketing's influence internally

Marketing is not only about inspiring prospective clients; it’s increasingly about collaborating with internal teams and driving profitability. Effective CMOs and marketing teams communicate their value and performance metrics across departments.

This is why we’ve invited Brian Covey, vice president of regional production for loanDepot, to June’s engage.marketing virtual summit. As part of a panel of mortgage leaders, Covey will share how to maximize marketing’s influence among internal teams.

Covey, who spoke earlier this year at HousingWire’s engage.talent summit, is a dynamic force. At loanDepot, he recruits, coaches and trains leaders and loan consultants throughout the eastern and central United States. He also serves as a member and contributor to the Forbes Real Estate Council, an invitation-only group for real estate executives. Plus, he hosts a weekly podcast on the housing industry.

Reserve your spot at the virtual engage.marketing summit, themed “The Agile Marketer,” by registering here. Don’t miss the opportunity to hear from top marketing gurus, including Bobbi HoweBarbara YollesAlec Hanson, Cindy McGovern, Kevin Peranio, Bill Ludwig, Haley Parker and many more.

