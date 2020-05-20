Mortgage

Guaranteed Rate CMO Steve Moffat to share insights on lender/Realtor partnership at June’s engage.marketing

Prior roles include marketing at Nike, Gatorade and Google

Steve Moffat built his career on curating sales, visibility and profitability for well-known consumer brands.

His past roles include an analyst for Merrill Lynch and later Nike, the senior director of marketing for PepsiCo‘s Gatorade brand and the head of industry for Google, where he led a sales team advising Fortune 500 brands in the food and beverage, alcohol and retail categories.

Now, as the chief marketing officer of Guaranteed Rate since November 2017, Moffat leads the creative and communications strategy for one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the country. He’s charged with generating new prospective customers, tapping into sports marketing and partnerships, and honing the lender’s brand image.

Moffat epitomizes the theme of our virtual engage.marketing summit, “The Agile Marketer,” which is why we’ve invited him to speak at the event next month.

As part of a June 11 panel with Realtor Bobbi Howe and New American Funding Co-Founder and CEO Rick Arvielo, Moffat will discuss the lender/Realtor partnership. That dynamic has been particularly crucial this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, as changes in closing procedures and lending standards have prodded Realtors and lenders to communicate more consistently than ever before.

Don’t miss the opportunity to hear the insights from Moffat, Arvielo and Howe first-hand at the virtual engage.marketing summit by registering here. We have a two-day roster full of marketing gurus, including Casey HurbisBrian Covey, Barbara YollesAlec Hanson, Cindy McGovern, Kevin Peranio, Bill Ludwig, Haley Parker and many more.

