Introducing the HousingWire 2021 Tech Trendsetters

The housing industry has been working in overdrive over the last few years to shed the idea that its technology is antiquated and outdated. In today’s environment, this couldn’t be further from the truth. In fact, companies are not only injecting new technology into the home-buying buying process, but also, they are pushing the envelope when it comes to how technology can disrupt the consumer experience, regardless of the industry.
Recognizing this year’s class of HousingWire Tech Trendsetters, this list of honorees represents the market disruptors who are overseeing and leading the charge when it comes to tech adoption. These Tech Trendsetters are setting the bar when it comes to tech innovation, as their accomplishments are paving the future of the mortgage space.
See below for the full list of HousingWire’s 2021 Tech Trendsetters, and click through for the profiles of each honoree.
|Name
|Job Title
|Company Name
|Abe Kuruvilla
|Chief Information Officer
|CoreLogic
|Alan Johnson
|CTO
|OptiFunder
|Alex McGillis
|Senior Director
|Rocket Pro TPO
|Alisande Heriyanto
|VP, Product and Tech Support
|The Corcoran Group
|Alok Datta
|Group President
|SLK Global Solutions
|Andy Mahdavi
|Chief Data Science Officer
|Doma
|Angeline Vuong
|Head of Buyer Product
|Opendoor
|Ankur Bansal
|President, HomeLight Closing Services
|HomeLight
|Brian Donnellan
|President and CEO
|Bright MLS
|Cathy Wright
|VP, Product Management
|Clear Capital
|Cecelia Raine
|VP, Servicing Strategy and Integration
|Freddie Mac Single-Family Business
|Christine Herman
|Chief Technology and Security Officer
|Finance of America Companies
|David Seong
|CTO, Surefire – Origination Technologies
|Black Knight
|Harish Tejwani
|CEO
|ARIVE
|Imtiyaz Haque
|CEO
|Movoto by OJO
|Jacob Keigan
|EVP, Product Management
|PennyMac
|Jason Bressler
|EVP, Chief Technology Officer
|United Wholesale Mortgage
|Jennifer Menard
|Senior Director of Product Management, Mortgage Solutions
|First American Data & Analytics
|Jeremy Sicklick
|Co-founder and CEO
|HouseCanary
|Jim Freeman
|Senior Director of Software Development
|Fiserv
|John Fair
|Chief Technology Officer
|Rocket Homes
|Josh Friend
|Founder and CEO
|Insellerate
|Katrina Helmkamp
|President and CEO
|Realogy Leads Group and Cartus
|Ken Cornelius
|Engineering Leader
|Blue Sage Solutions
|Mark Walser
|President
|Incenter Appraisal Management
|Martina Schubert
|Chief Technology Officer
|LenderClose
|Marty Haldane
|President, Anow & Valuation Software
|Voxtur
|Matt Tippets
|Chief Product Officer
|Total Expert
|Mike Spotten
|VP, Product
|Sales Boomerang
|Nick Baguley
|VP, Data Science
|Finicity
|Paresh Deshpande
|Head of Proptech Innovation
|Tavant
|Paul Vancheri
|EVP, Technology
|LoanLogics
|Phillip Petrie
|VP, Product Development
|ServiceLink
|Qingqing Ouyang
|EVP, Engineering
|OJO Labs
|Rahil Esmail
|Head of Consumer Product
|Orchard
|Rakesh Bantu
|Director
|Fannie Mae
|Renee Galitis
|Chief Information Officer
|Caliber Home Loans
|Rizwan Akhtar
|EVP, Chief Technology Officer
|Realogy Holdings
|Sadie Gurley
|VP and GM, Maxwell Capital and Maxwell Diligence
|Maxwell
|Scott Turnquest
|Chief Technology Officer
|Promontory MortgagePath
|Seth Siegler
|VP, Technology Innovation & Real Estate
|eXp Realty
|Shane Westra
|Chief Product Officer
|SimpleNexus
|Srikanth Barathan
|VP, Engineering
|ICE Mortgage Technology
|Tim Anderson
|President, eMortgage Division
|Evolve Mortgage Services
|Tim Von Kaenel
|Chief Innovation Officer
|Sagent
|Tim Wagner
|Chief Marketing Officer
|Synergy One Lending
|Todd Teta
|Chief Product and Technology Officer
|ATTOM
|Tom Moreno
|Chief Information Officer
|Lennar Financial Services
|Tom Showalter
|CEO
|Candor
|William Denslow
|CTO and Co-founder
|Reggora