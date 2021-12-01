Top markets for affordable renovated housing inventory
Despite the rapidly deteriorating affordability, there is some hope for homebuyers in the form of renovated homes: properties that have been rehabbed into move-in ready condition after being purchased at auction.

HousingWire Magazine: December 2021/ January 2022
AS WE ENTER A NEW YEAR, let’s look at some of the events that we can look forward to in 2022. But what about what’s next for the housing industry?

Mortgage Tech Virtual Demo Day
Tune in to our live Virtual Demo Day on December 1st at 10am CT to experience demos from the most innovative tech companies in the Servicing, Audit and Post-Close space.

Logan Mohtashami on Omicron and pending home sales
In this episode of HousingWire Daily, Logan Mohtashami discusses how the new COVID variant, Omicron, will impact inflation and whether or not it will send mortgage rates lower.

AwardsFintech

Introducing the HousingWire 2021 Tech Trendsetters

The top 50 technology experts in housing

The housing industry has been working in overdrive over the last few years to shed the idea that its technology is antiquated and outdated. In today’s environment, this couldn’t be further from the truth. In fact, companies are not only injecting new technology into the home-buying buying process, but also, they are pushing the envelope when it comes to how technology can disrupt the consumer experience, regardless of the industry.

Recognizing this year’s class of HousingWire Tech Trendsetters, this list of honorees represents the market disruptors who are overseeing and leading the charge when it comes to tech adoption. These Tech Trendsetters are setting the bar when it comes to tech innovation, as their accomplishments are paving the future of the mortgage space.

See below for the full list of HousingWire’s 2021 Tech Trendsetters, and click through for the profiles of each honoree.

Name Job Title Company Name
Abe Kuruvilla Chief Information Officer CoreLogic
Alan Johnson CTO OptiFunder
Alex McGillis Senior Director Rocket Pro TPO
Alisande Heriyanto VP, Product and Tech Support The Corcoran Group
Alok Datta Group President SLK Global Solutions
Andy Mahdavi Chief Data Science Officer Doma
Angeline Vuong Head of Buyer Product Opendoor
Ankur Bansal President, HomeLight Closing Services HomeLight
Brian Donnellan President and CEO Bright MLS
Cathy Wright VP, Product Management Clear Capital
Cecelia Raine VP, Servicing Strategy and Integration Freddie Mac Single-Family Business
Christine Herman Chief Technology and Security Officer Finance of America Companies
David Seong CTO, Surefire – Origination Technologies Black Knight
Harish Tejwani CEO ARIVE
Imtiyaz Haque CEO Movoto by OJO
Jacob Keigan EVP, Product Management PennyMac
Jason Bressler EVP, Chief Technology Officer United Wholesale Mortgage
Jennifer Menard Senior Director of Product Management, Mortgage Solutions First American Data & Analytics
Jeremy Sicklick Co-founder and CEO HouseCanary
Jim Freeman Senior Director of Software Development Fiserv
John Fair Chief Technology Officer Rocket Homes
Josh Friend Founder and CEO Insellerate
Katrina Helmkamp President and CEO Realogy Leads Group and Cartus
Ken Cornelius Engineering Leader Blue Sage Solutions
Mark Walser President Incenter Appraisal Management
Martina Schubert Chief Technology Officer LenderClose
Marty Haldane President, Anow & Valuation Software Voxtur
Matt Tippets Chief Product Officer Total Expert
Mike Spotten VP, Product Sales Boomerang
Nick Baguley VP, Data Science Finicity
Paresh Deshpande Head of Proptech Innovation Tavant
Paul Vancheri EVP, Technology LoanLogics
Phillip Petrie VP, Product Development ServiceLink
Qingqing Ouyang EVP, Engineering OJO Labs
Rahil Esmail Head of Consumer Product Orchard
Rakesh Bantu Director Fannie Mae
Renee Galitis Chief Information Officer Caliber Home Loans
Rizwan Akhtar EVP, Chief Technology Officer Realogy Holdings
Sadie Gurley VP and GM, Maxwell Capital and Maxwell Diligence Maxwell
Scott Turnquest Chief Technology Officer Promontory MortgagePath
Seth Siegler VP, Technology Innovation & Real Estate eXp Realty
Shane Westra Chief Product Officer SimpleNexus
Srikanth Barathan VP, Engineering ICE Mortgage Technology
Tim Anderson President, eMortgage Division Evolve Mortgage Services
Tim Von Kaenel Chief Innovation Officer Sagent
Tim Wagner Chief Marketing Officer Synergy One Lending
Todd Teta Chief Product and Technology Officer ATTOM
Tom Moreno Chief Information Officer Lennar Financial Services
Tom Showalter CEO Candor
William Denslow CTO and Co-founder Reggora

