Introducing the 2023 Women of Influence!

This year’s HousingWire Women of Influence list recognizes a remarkable group of women in housing who represent the pinnacle of excellence and innovation. These extraordinary women have shattered glass ceilings, defied expectations and carved a path of success through their dedication, expertise and unwavering commitment to transforming the housing landscape. Through their visionary leadership, they have propelled the industry forward, driving change, fostering inclusivity and taking the reins as female executives in a traditionally male industry.
From leading mortgage companies and real estate firms to spearheading groundbreaking initiatives and driving policy reforms, these honorees are making an indelible impact on housing. Their collective expertise spans the entire spectrum of the sector, encompassing areas such as lending, tech, real estate, appraisal, compliance, operations, sales and so much more.
The following list of honorees includes many more examples of exceptional leadership from some of the industry’s most accomplished women.
Congratulations to the 2023 Women of Influence winners.
|Name
|Job Title
|Company Name
|Agnes Standowicz
|Senior Vice President and Head of Underwriting
|United Wholesale Mortgage
|Alayna Gardner
|Director of Sales and Marketing
|LodeStar Software Solutions
|Ali Haralson
|President
|Auction.com
|Amanda Tucker
|Chief Risk and Compliance Officer
|Atlantic Bay Mortgage Company
|Amy Gromowski
|Executive of Science and Analytics
|CoreLogic
|Andria Thomas
|Head of Product
|FinLocker
|Arlyn Kalinski
|SVP, Fair & Equitable Lending Strategies
|Guaranteed Rate
|Ashley Terrell
|Chief Revenue Officer
|Milestones
|Brooke Carillo
|Chief Financial Officer
|Redwood Trust
|Candice McNaught
|Senior Vice President of National Sales
|Supreme Lending
|Carrie Gusmus
|President and CEO
|Aslan Home Lending Corporation
|Cindy Ariosa
|Chair, Board of Directors
|Bright MLS
|Courtney Poulos
|Broker, Founder and CEO
|ACME Real Estate
|Cristy Conolly
|Executive Vice President of Appraisal Modernization
|Class Valuation
|Dawn Svedberg
|Vice President, Director of Customer Success and Head of Fintech Product Sales
|Tavant
|Dr. Lesli Gooch
|CEO
|Manufactured Housing Institute
|Dr. Maneesha Asundi
|Senior Principal IT Product Manager
|Mr. Cooper
|Elly Cummings
|Divisional EVP
|New American Funding
|Eloise Schmitz
|Co-founder and CEO
|LoanNEX
|Erika Franks
|President
|ACT Appraisal
|Felecia Bowers
|Senior Vice President and Director of Compliance and Servicing
|Homeowners Financial Group
|Georgia Perez
|Chief Growth Officer
|LiveEasy
|Heidi Mason
|Executive Vice President and General Counsel
|Freddie Mac
|Ines Hegedus-Garcia
|Chairman of the Board
|MIAMI Association of Realtors
|Irene Wahl
|Vice President of Quality Assurance
|American Financial Resources
|Jan Davis
|Vice President of Operations
|MISMO
|Janet Jozwik
|Senior Managing Director and Head of Product
|RiskSpan
|Jenna Evans
|Executive Vice President, Deputy Counsel, Chief Risk and Compliance Officer
|Ocwen Financial Corp.
|Jennifer McGuinness
|CEO
|Pivot Financial
|Jennifer Battista
|President of Operations and Insurance, Title – Settlement Services
|Anywhere Integrated Services
|Jennifer Vallinayagam
|Chief Operating Officer
|Sun West Mortgage Company
|Jennifer Lind
|Regional President, West
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Jessica Sturm
|Executive Vice President
|Opteon
|Jillian White
|CEO and Founder
|Appraisal Insights
|Julia Curran
|Senior Director Product Design
|SitusAMC
|Kamini Lane
|President and CEO
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Karen Starns
|CEO
|OJO Canada
|Katharine Loveland
|CEO
|Volly
|Kathleen Pagliaro
|Vice President of Capital Markets – Credit Risk
|Fannie Mae
|Kathy Randich
|Area Manager
|Academy Mortgage Corporation
|Kathy Baker
|Executive Vice President of Learning
|Realty ONE Group
|Katie Sweeney
|Chairman and CEO
|AIME
|Kellie Allen
|Vice President of Production
|Synergy One Lending
|Kelly Kennedy Mack
|President
|Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group
|Kim Harland
|Senior Vice President and Regional Manager
|PrimeLending
|Kim Krick
|Vice President of Wholesale East
|Freedom Mortgage
|KimArie Yowell
|Chief Learning and Diversity Officer
|Rocket Companies
|Kimberly Hare
|President
|Fay Servicing
|Lana Izgarsheva
|Chief Operating and Compliance Officer
|A&D Mortgage
|Laura O'Connor
|President and Chief Operating Officer
|JPAR Real Estate Franchising
|Laura Lee
|Senior Vice President and General Auditor
|Freddie Mac
|Laura Brandao
|Chief Strategy Officer and Partner
|Equity Prime Mortgage
|Lauren Trevathan
|Chief of Staff
|ATTOM
|Liz Gehringer
|President and CEO, Anywhere Franchise Brands
|Anywhere Real Estate
|Lora Helt
|Chief Growth Officer
|BOSSCAT
|Loran Coleman
|Vice President of Brokerage Operations for the East U.S.
|eXp Realty
|Lysette Bailey
|Senior Vice President and Chief Risk Officer
|Common Securitization Solutions
|Madhavi Vellore
|Senior Vice President of Technical Product Management
|Mr Cooper
|Marcia Kaufman
|CEO
|Bayport Funding
|Maria Gallucci
|Executive Vice President and Corporate Secretary
|Freedom Mortgage
|Maria Moskver
|CEO
|Cloudvirga
|Marianne Sullivan
|Chief Operating Officer
|Sagent
|Marilyn Wright
|Broker
|Premiere Sotheby’s International Real Estate
|Meghan Bartholomew
|Radian
|Executive Vice President of Credit and Counterparty Risk Management
|Melissa Peregord
|Chief Growth Officer
|QC Ally
|Michelle Anderson
|Senior Vice President of Client and Investor Relations
|LoanCare
|Michelle Post
|Retail Market Manager
|Sierra Pacific Mortgage
|Mosi Gatling
|Sales Manager
|loanDepot
|Nancy Alley
|Vice President of Product Strategy
|ICE Mortgage Technology
|Nomi Smith
|CEO
|PMI Rate Pro
|Odeta Kushi
|Deputy Chief Economist
|First American
|Patty Arvielo
|Co-Founder and CEO
|New American Funding
|Rachel Beam
|Director of Collateral Policy and Equity
|Fannie Mae
|Rachel Cunningham
|Vice President of Customer Success
|TrustEngine
|Raveen Phifer
|Business Development Manager
|ValueLink Software
|Rayman Mathoda
|CEO
|Anchor Loans
|Robin Clayton
|Director of Digital Lending and Marketing
|Paramount Residential Mortgage Group
|Rola Gurrieri
|Chief Fulfillment Officer
|Guaranteed Rate
|Roxana Davidoff
|CEO
|Big Purple Dot
|Samantha Giuggio
|Chief Operations Officer
|Fathom Realty
|Sandra Madigan
|Chief Digital Officer
|Black Knight
|Sara Knochel
|CEO of Data and Analytics
|Candor Technology
|Sarah Dekin
|President and Chief Operating Officer
|Hometap
|Sarah Middleton
|Chief Growth Officer
|Movement Mortgage
|Sasha Stair
|Senior Director of Customer Success
|Snapdocs
|Shawna Hernandez
|Chief Operating Officer
|Endpoint
|Shelby Washington
|Vice President and General Manager of Growth Businesses
|Divvy Homes
|Shelley Leonard
|President
|Xactus
|Stacy Speas
|Senior Vice President of Loan Servicing Operations
|Cornerstone Servicing
|Stephanie Casper
|Chief Revenue Officer
|Kiavi
|Stephenie Flood
|Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Operations
|RE/MAX Gold Nation
|Susan Falsetti
|Managing Director of Origination Title and Close
|ServiceLink
|Susan Portnoy
|Senior Vice President of Product and Enterprise Operations
|LERETA
|Susan Connally
|Managing Director of Servicing Solutions
|The Oakleaf Group
|Tai Christensen
|Co-Founder and Chief Diversity Officer
|Arrive Home
|Tamra Rieger
|President
|Evergreen Home Loans
|Tanya Reu-Narvaez
|Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer
|Anywhere Real Estate
|Telle VanTrojen
|Partner and Chief Operations Officer
|Geneva Financial Home Loans
|Vanessa Famulener
|President of HomeLight Homes
|HomeLight
|Victoria Garcia DeLuca
|Vice President of Marketplace Diversity Strategy
|Guild Mortgage