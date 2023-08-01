Introducing the 2023 Women of Influence!

This year’s HousingWire Women of Influence list recognizes a remarkable group of women in housing who represent the pinnacle of excellence and innovation. These extraordinary women have shattered glass ceilings, defied expectations and carved a path of success through their dedication, expertise and unwavering commitment to transforming the housing landscape. Through their visionary leadership, they have propelled the industry forward, driving change, fostering inclusivity and taking the reins as female executives in a traditionally male industry.

From leading mortgage companies and real estate firms to spearheading groundbreaking initiatives and driving policy reforms, these honorees are making an indelible impact on housing. Their collective expertise spans the entire spectrum of the sector, encompassing areas such as lending, tech, real estate, appraisal, compliance, operations, sales and so much more.

The following list of honorees includes many more examples of exceptional leadership from some of the industry’s most accomplished women.

Congratulations to the 2023 Women of Influence winners.