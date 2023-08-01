Announcing the 2023 HousingWire Women of Influence!
Announcing the 2023 HousingWire Women of Influence!
Rocket goes local: Testing the waters or shifting its strategy?
Rocket goes local: Testing the waters or shifting its strategy?
HousingWire Virtual Demo Day
HousingWire Virtual Demo Day
Evolve’s Tim Anderson on takeaways from the FHFA’s tech sprint
Evolve’s Tim Anderson on takeaways from the FHFA’s tech sprint
MortgageReal Estate

Introducing the 2023 Women of Influence!

This year’s HousingWire Women of Influence list recognizes a remarkable group of women in housing who represent the pinnacle of excellence and innovation. These extraordinary women have shattered glass ceilings, defied expectations and carved a path of success through their dedication, expertise and unwavering commitment to transforming the housing landscape. Through their visionary leadership, they have propelled the industry forward, driving change, fostering inclusivity and taking the reins as female executives in a traditionally male industry.

From leading mortgage companies and real estate firms to spearheading groundbreaking initiatives and driving policy reforms, these honorees are making an indelible impact on housing. Their collective expertise spans the entire spectrum of the sector, encompassing areas such as lending, tech, real estate, appraisal, compliance, operations, sales and so much more.

The following list of honorees includes many more examples of exceptional leadership from some of the industry’s most accomplished women. 

Congratulations to the 2023 Women of Influence winners.

Name Job Title Company Name
Agnes Standowicz Senior Vice President and Head of Underwriting United Wholesale Mortgage
Alayna Gardner Director of Sales and Marketing LodeStar Software Solutions
Ali Haralson President Auction.com
Amanda Tucker Chief Risk and Compliance Officer Atlantic Bay Mortgage Company
Amy Gromowski Executive of Science and Analytics CoreLogic
Andria Thomas Head of Product FinLocker
Arlyn Kalinski SVP, Fair & Equitable Lending Strategies Guaranteed Rate
Ashley Terrell Chief Revenue Officer Milestones
Brooke Carillo Chief Financial Officer Redwood Trust
Candice McNaught Senior Vice President of National Sales Supreme Lending
Carrie Gusmus President and CEO Aslan Home Lending Corporation
Cindy Ariosa Chair, Board of Directors Bright MLS
Courtney Poulos Broker, Founder and CEO ACME Real Estate
Cristy Conolly Executive Vice President of Appraisal Modernization Class Valuation
Dawn Svedberg Vice President, Director of Customer Success and Head of Fintech Product Sales Tavant
Dr. Lesli Gooch CEO Manufactured Housing Institute
Dr. Maneesha Asundi Senior Principal IT Product Manager Mr. Cooper
Elly Cummings Divisional EVP New American Funding
Eloise Schmitz Co-founder and CEO LoanNEX
Erika Franks President ACT Appraisal
Felecia Bowers Senior Vice President and Director of Compliance and Servicing Homeowners Financial Group
Georgia Perez Chief Growth Officer LiveEasy
Heidi Mason Executive Vice President and General Counsel Freddie Mac
Ines Hegedus-Garcia Chairman of the Board MIAMI Association of Realtors
Irene Wahl Vice President of Quality Assurance American Financial Resources
Jan Davis Vice President of Operations MISMO
Janet Jozwik Senior Managing Director and Head of Product RiskSpan
Jenna Evans Executive Vice President, Deputy Counsel, Chief Risk and Compliance Officer Ocwen Financial Corp.
Jennifer McGuinness CEO Pivot Financial
Jennifer Battista President of Operations and Insurance, Title – Settlement Services Anywhere Integrated Services
Jennifer Vallinayagam Chief Operating Officer Sun West Mortgage Company
Jennifer Lind Regional President, West Coldwell Banker Realty
Jessica Sturm Executive Vice President Opteon
Jillian White CEO and Founder Appraisal Insights
Julia Curran Senior Director Product Design SitusAMC
Kamini Lane President and CEO Coldwell Banker Realty
Karen Starns CEO OJO Canada
Katharine Loveland CEO Volly
Kathleen Pagliaro Vice President of Capital Markets – Credit Risk Fannie Mae
Kathy Randich Area Manager Academy Mortgage Corporation
Kathy Baker Executive Vice President of Learning Realty ONE Group
Katie Sweeney Chairman and CEO AIME
Kellie Allen Vice President of Production Synergy One Lending
Kelly Kennedy Mack President Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group
Kim Harland Senior Vice President and Regional Manager PrimeLending
Kim Krick Vice President of Wholesale East Freedom Mortgage
KimArie Yowell Chief Learning and Diversity Officer Rocket Companies
Kimberly Hare President Fay Servicing
Lana Izgarsheva Chief Operating and Compliance Officer A&D Mortgage
Laura O'Connor President and Chief Operating Officer JPAR Real Estate Franchising
Laura Lee Senior Vice President and General Auditor Freddie Mac
Laura Brandao Chief Strategy Officer and Partner Equity Prime Mortgage
Lauren Trevathan Chief of Staff ATTOM
Liz Gehringer President and CEO, Anywhere Franchise Brands Anywhere Real Estate
Lora Helt Chief Growth Officer BOSSCAT
Loran Coleman Vice President of Brokerage Operations for the East U.S. eXp Realty
Lysette Bailey Senior Vice President and Chief Risk Officer Common Securitization Solutions
Madhavi Vellore Senior Vice President of Technical Product Management Mr Cooper
Marcia Kaufman CEO Bayport Funding
Maria Gallucci Executive Vice President and Corporate Secretary Freedom Mortgage
Maria Moskver CEO Cloudvirga
Marianne Sullivan Chief Operating Officer Sagent
Marilyn Wright Broker Premiere Sotheby’s International Real Estate
Meghan Bartholomew Radian Executive Vice President of Credit and Counterparty Risk Management
Melissa Peregord Chief Growth Officer QC Ally
Michelle Anderson Senior Vice President of Client and Investor Relations LoanCare
Michelle Post Retail Market Manager Sierra Pacific Mortgage
Mosi Gatling Sales Manager loanDepot
Nancy Alley Vice President of Product Strategy ICE Mortgage Technology
Nomi Smith CEO PMI Rate Pro
Odeta Kushi Deputy Chief Economist First American
Patty Arvielo Co-Founder and CEO New American Funding
Rachel Beam Director of Collateral Policy and Equity Fannie Mae
Rachel Cunningham Vice President of Customer Success TrustEngine
Raveen Phifer Business Development Manager ValueLink Software
Rayman Mathoda CEO Anchor Loans
Robin Clayton Director of Digital Lending and Marketing Paramount Residential Mortgage Group
Rola Gurrieri Chief Fulfillment Officer Guaranteed Rate
Roxana Davidoff CEO Big Purple Dot
Samantha Giuggio Chief Operations Officer Fathom Realty
Sandra Madigan Chief Digital Officer Black Knight
Sara Knochel CEO of Data and Analytics Candor Technology
Sarah Dekin President and Chief Operating Officer Hometap
Sarah Middleton Chief Growth Officer Movement Mortgage
Sasha Stair Senior Director of Customer Success Snapdocs
Shawna Hernandez Chief Operating Officer Endpoint
Shelby Washington Vice President and General Manager of Growth Businesses Divvy Homes
Shelley Leonard President Xactus
Stacy Speas Senior Vice President of Loan Servicing Operations Cornerstone Servicing
Stephanie Casper Chief Revenue Officer Kiavi
Stephenie Flood Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Operations RE/MAX Gold Nation
Susan Falsetti Managing Director of Origination Title and Close ServiceLink
Susan Portnoy Senior Vice President of Product and Enterprise Operations LERETA
Susan Connally Managing Director of Servicing Solutions The Oakleaf Group
Tai Christensen Co-Founder and Chief Diversity Officer Arrive Home
Tamra Rieger President Evergreen Home Loans
Tanya Reu-Narvaez Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer Anywhere Real Estate
Telle VanTrojen Partner and Chief Operations Officer Geneva Financial Home Loans
Vanessa Famulener President of HomeLight Homes HomeLight
Victoria Garcia DeLuca Vice President of Marketplace Diversity Strategy Guild Mortgage

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

HW+ Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae notches $5B in profits in Q2, but still expects a recession HW+

Fannie Mae’s forecast now calls for a 3.9% increase in home prices this year, though a recession is still expected in Q4 or Q1 of 2024.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please