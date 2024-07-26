Elevating mortgage servicing through strategic outsourcing: A path to efficiency and growth
Payload launches payment and billing tool for buyer agents

The firm said the tool is in response to the terms of the NAR commission lawsuit settlement agreement

Secure payment provider Payload is launching a new payment and billing tool specifically geared toward buyer agents

In a release sent on Thursday, Payload said it created the solution in response to the terms of the National Association of Realtors’ nationwide commission lawsuit settlement agreement, and the potential changes to buyer agent compensation. 

Payload is anticipating that due to the required buyer representation agreements and removal of compensation offers from the MLS, some agents will explore different fee structures, such as an upfront retainer fee that is credited against the final commission, an hourly fee. Agents using Payload can also break out al a carte service fees with set prices for market analysis consultations, transaction management and contract negotiations. 

Payload said it has designed a tool to help agents bill their buyer clients. The tool offers flexible payment operations, allowing clients to choose from multiple payment methods including credit card, mobile wallets or ACH, and itemized invoices. 

