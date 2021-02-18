Finicity SVP Lisa Kimball to speak at Spring Summit

Lisa Kimball, senior vice president of product and strategic programs at Finicity, will speak on a panel titled What Mortgage Tech is Solving Now at HousingWire’s Spring Summit on March 4.

Kimball will be joined on the panel by Nikolaos Pavlou, product marketing manager at Blend. Pandemic conditions have provided fertile ground for mortgage tech innovation. Kimball and Pavlou will discuss which technology is now considered table stakes to keep your business efficient and growing, and what’s coming next.

At Finicity, Kimball works with customers, partners, and industry innovators to advance the use of and creative thought around consumer-permissioned financial data. Kimball has led strategic product launches for Experian Boost, UltraFICO and verification of income and employment solutions. She also leverages her expertise in strategic planning, business transformation, program management, bank operations and finance gained during her 15 years in financial services.

The Summit’s packed agenda has 14 sessions, with topics including:

Mortgage disruption outlook

Servicing challenges in a pandemic period

Operational strategies in the current market

eClosing/RON update

A new regulatory regime

The summit also features sessions on lessons from local markets, an economic update and more.

As with all HousingWire events, we’re bringing together some of the brightest and most successful people in mortgage, real estate, compliance, security, technology and regulation to offer their insights on what’s happening right now and what’s coming next.

In addition to Kimball, we’re featuring UWM CEO Mat Ishbia, CoreLogic’s Selma Hepp, Mortgage Champions CEO Dale Vermillion, Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami, top Century 21 Realtor Xio Sandoval, the MBA’s Lisa Haynes, and many more.

