When will COVID-19 forbearance extensions end?
When will COVID-19 forbearance extensions end?

Bankrate.com's SVP and Chief Financial Analyst joins this episode to discuss past extensions, pros and cons of the latest extension and when he thinks the extensions will stop.

Increasing lending and servicing capacity – regardless of rates
Increasing lending and servicing capacity – regardless of rates

Business process outsourcing and digital transformation are proven solutions for the mortgage industry. Explore the benefits and use cases for these opportunities.

Conquering the Mortgage Lender’s Dilemmas: Capacity & Profit Restraints
Conquering the Mortgage Lender’s Dilemmas: Capacity & Profit Restraints

This webinar provides a roadmap for creating a more sophisticated, digital-first cost improvement strategy to help lenders do underwriting better.

We need higher mortgage rates to cool the housing market
We need higher mortgage rates to cool the housing market

2020-2024 will have the best housing market demographics and the lowest mortgage rates ever recorded, which could accelerate real home prices too quickly.

Mortgage

Finicity SVP Lisa Kimball to speak at Spring Summit

Will discuss what mortgage tech is solving now

Lisa Kimball, senior vice president of product and strategic programs at Finicity, will speak on a panel titled What Mortgage Tech is Solving Now at HousingWire’s Spring Summit on March 4.

Kimball will be joined on the panel by Nikolaos Pavlou, product marketing manager at Blend. Pandemic conditions have provided fertile ground for mortgage tech innovation. Kimball and Pavlou will discuss which technology is now considered table stakes to keep your business efficient and growing, and what’s coming next.

At Finicity, Kimball works with customers, partners, and industry innovators to advance the use of and creative thought around consumer-permissioned financial data. Kimball has led strategic product launches for Experian Boost, UltraFICO and verification of income and employment solutions. She also leverages her expertise in strategic planning, business transformation, program management, bank operations and finance gained during her 15 years in financial services.

The Summit’s packed agenda has 14 sessions, with topics including:

  • Mortgage disruption outlook
  • Servicing challenges in a pandemic period
  • Operational strategies in the current market
  • eClosing/RON update
  • A new regulatory regime

The summit also features sessions on lessons from local markets, an economic update and more.

As with all HousingWire events, we’re bringing together some of the brightest and most successful people in mortgage, real estate, compliance, security, technology and regulation to offer their insights on what’s happening right now and what’s coming next.

In addition to Kimball, we’re featuring UWM CEO Mat IshbiaCoreLogic’s  Selma HeppMortgage Champions CEO Dale Vermillion, Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami, top Century 21 Realtor Xio Sandoval, the MBA’s Lisa Haynes, and many more.

The 2021 Spring Summit is designed for our HW+ premium members, who get access to all HousingWire virtual events, long-form digital content published weekly, an exclusive Slack community and more. Sign up for HW+ membership and register for the summit here, or get event-only access for your company or team here.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

house HW+
We need higher mortgage rates to cool the housing market

2020-2024 will have the best housing market demographics and the lowest mortgage rates ever recorded, which could accelerate real home prices too quickly.

Feb 15, 2021 By

Latest Articles

House mortgage payment and installment schedule concept, small miniature house on end of month calendar with calculator
LoanDepot cleared $2B in profits, but margins are shrinking

LoanDepot disclosed record profits in 2020, but with margins shrinking back to normal levels and refi activity falling, the hard part is about to begin.

Feb 18, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please